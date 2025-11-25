Six Dead As Russian Missiles Pummel Kiev, Even As Trump's Peace Deal Advances

The Ukrainian capital was once again pummeled overnight, as Russia unleashed a barrage of at least 22 missiles on the city, in what the Ukrainian minister of energy called a "massive" attack on energy infrastructure.

Accompanying this at least 460 drones were sent against various areas of Ukraine, with several reportedly breaching either Moldova or Romania, according to a statement from President Zelensky. By morning, authorities reported at least six killed and another 13 injured in the attacks.

Via Associated Press

"Last night, Russia launched another attack — at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others around the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed," Zelensky announce on social media.

Ukrainian officials expressed frustration and outrage that these major attacks are continuing even as peace negotiations overseen by the United States make progress. We earlier detailed that US officials are optimistic at this point, as the 28-point plan gets condensed to 19 points.

"And so this night we spend in bomb shelters, listening how the missiles rain down on Kyiv," Kira Rudik, a member of Ukrainian parliament, stated. "This is Russia’s response to peace negotiations."

During the overnight attack, drones reportedly violated European airspace, resulting in Romanian F-16 jets being scrambled as a precaution:

Six Russian drones violated Moldovan airspace during Moscow’s massive overnight attack on Tuesday against Ukraine, with one crashing into a residential home, according to the Moldovan Defense Ministry. According to the ministry, the first drone was detected over the Vinogradovka-Vulcănești area before moving toward the Romanian border at an altitude of roughly 1,500 meters (5,000 feet). Shortly afterward, surveillance systems tracked five additional drones crossing the airspace over Dondușeni, Orhei, Bender, Vadul-lui-Vodă and Florești.

One of these drones reportedly crashed on the roof of a Moldovan house, with photos of the still intact drone circulating on social media and in local news reports.

Via Telegram

The attacks went the other way as well. Ukraine has continued sending drones into Russia, with at least three people killed in a major drone attack on the southern Rostov region.

Ukrainian drones continued to target Russian energy sites and defense infrastructure. Speaking of damage and fires in the city of Taganrog, Moscow Times reports, "Residents reported a fire at a site that Telegram news channels later claimed was an airstrip owned by Beriev Aircraft Company, which manufactures military aircraft. The company’s facilities were reportedly targeted in previous Ukrainian strikes, including twice in 2024 and in July this year."

russia: “We’ll take Donbas in days”

Ukraine: “We’ll take your refineries in nights” pic.twitter.com/pOQXeM5ZJc — Angelica Shalagina🇺🇦 (@angelshalagina) November 24, 2025

"Ukraine’s military said later on Tuesday that it targeted the Beriev Aircraft Company, while also claiming it had struck the Atlant-Aero drone plant in Taganrog," the report continues.

There are reports that more oil refineries and energy sites in Russia were hit in Ukraine's overnight cross-border drone attack. Small drones have proven able to slip past Russia's anti-air defenses time and again.