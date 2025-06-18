Slovak PM Fico Questions NATO Membership, Sparks Backlash Over Call For Neutrality

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has sparked a political debate after publicly suggesting that Slovakia might benefit from adopting a neutral stance in foreign policy — an idea that would mean withdrawal from the NATO alliance.

Speaking during a visit to the Ministry of Economy, Fico asked, “Wouldn’t Slovakia’s neutrality be good in this crazy period? I put this question very officially, very clearly.”

Though he admitted the decision was not in his hands, he added, “What are we all dragged into? What kind of war are you talking about? Who on earth wants to fight with whom? I still don’t know.”

As reported by Denník Postoj, the Slovak premier also denounced plans by the European Union to increase defense spending, criticizing what he called the “senseless times of armaments” and comparing weapons manufacturers to pharmaceutical firms profiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. “How do you want to spend the €800 billion that the Union is talking about? That’s impossible,” he said.

His remarks sparked outrage among his political opposition.

Michal Šimečka, leader of Progressive Slovakia (PS), described Fico’s remarks as “absolutely scandalous,” saying, “He is questioning our entire foreign policy anchorage, breaking our relations with key partners and throwing us to Putin.”

Karol Galek of the center-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, pointed to Ukraine’s experience as a warning, noting that its neutrality was supposedly guaranteed by Russia — until it was invaded. “If there is a war in our country, there is only a threat from Russia,” Galek said, adding that neutrality would place the full financial burden of national defense on Slovakia.

“The Baltics and Poland are already at 5 percent [in defense spending] because they are aware that the threat is already behind their gates. The threat is Russia,” added Milan Majerský of the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), who warned neutrality would result in an overwhelming and unsustainable hike in Slovakia’s defense budget.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also responded to Fico’s remarks. “I respect his opinion. Maybe he really thinks that Slovakia should be a neutral country, but in this way, a general discussion can be provoked, which can again result in some kind of petition action,” he said.

“A statesman can never question the security of the state. Neutrality does not mean that you are friends with everyone around you and no one can hurt you, but that you have to guarantee everything yourself,” he warned.

The Slovak president did, however, acknowledge the political nature of Fico’s comments, which he suggested have been made to spark a political discussion.

“I consider it a provocative idea, for which the prime minister is an expert – to overwhelm the public space with a topic that we will all discuss, but nothing will come of it anyway,” Pellegrini said. “At the moment, it is unnecessary and risky.”

