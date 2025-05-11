Slovakia's Fico Hits Back At EU Criticism For Attending Moscow V-Day Parade

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was the only leader of a European Union country to travel to Moscow in observance of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

He's received plenty of condemnation from across the EU, also including protests against him in the Slovak capital of Bratislava, where people were heard chanting "We’ve had enough of Fico," and "Slovakia is Europe," and "Stay there" - in reference to Fico being in Russia.

While meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, he reportedly conveyed a pledge to veto against banning the import of Russian energy to Europe.

"Stopping supplies could cause technological problems," he said, according to Russian media and other international reports.

"If the decision requires agreement from all 27 EU member states, we will use our veto right against banning the import of all types of energy resources," Fico declared. He added, "If it’s decided by a majority vote instead of unanimity, then the big states will impose their will."

Fico also characterized Europe's anti-Russia sanctions as ultimately ineffective and having blown back on the EU itself.

He further denounced Western efforts to build a "new Iron Curtain" - and filmed the provocative comments with English translation:

I reject the rise of a new Iron Curtain. The EU urgently needs to return to common sense, because the current proposal to completely cut off Russian energy supplies is not a plan for economic independence, but for suicide. pic.twitter.com/kjmi9bgbFJ — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) May 8, 2025

And PM Fico further blasted his EU critics, especially the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas - who tried to thwart and forbid such a trip to Moscow. She had written, "All those who truly support peace cannot stand side-by-side with Putin. Those who truly support peace should be in Ukraine tomorrow, not Moscow."

"Ms. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia – a sovereign country. No one can dictate to me where I can or cannot travel," he responded.

"I will go to Moscow to pay tribute to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia, as well as to the millions of other victims of Nazi terror," Fico said, adding that he also honors Allied forces such as RAF pilots and those who died during the Normandy landings.

Dear Mrs. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas pic.twitter.com/zRnpt66cqR — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) May 9, 2025

But Kallas has said, "I’ve called all the member states, but also representatives of the institutions, to visit Kyiv as much as possible to show really our solidarity and that we are with Ukraine." A number of Western leaders heeded the call and went to the Ukrainian capital Friday and Saturday.