Smotrich Calls For 'Rebuilding Temple' During Jerusalem Day Celebrations

Via Middle East Eye

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the rebuilding of a Jewish temple on the site of Al-Aqsa Mosque and for the expansion of Israel’s borders and Jewish settlements in Gaza.

In speech addressing crowds at a Jerusalem Day rally on Monday, which celebrates Israel’s occupation of the old city of Jerusalem, Smotrich also called for "complete redemption" and reconstruction of "the Temple here," referring to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which settlers had raided earlier.

Reuters: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich walks to visit the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israelis mark Jerusalem Day, 26 May 2025

“We are conquering the Land of Israel, liberating Gaza, settling Gaza and defeating the enemy,” Smotrich said to crowds that had chanted “death to Arabs” as they marched through Jerusalem’s Old City and attacked Palestinians.

“With God’s help, we will expand Israel’s borders, bring about complete redemption, and rebuild the Temple here,” he said.

Smotrich also reiterated his calls for Jewish settlement in Gaza, declaring that “Israel is not afraid of the word occupation”.

“Some people are afraid of victory. We are not afraid of victory,” he said. “Lets give strength to our brave and heroic fighters”.

Several attacks and brawls were caught on film during Jerusalem Day marches...

Right-wing Israelis storm Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem, attacking Palestinians and chanting anti-Muslim slogans on “Jerusalem Day,” which marks Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city. pic.twitter.com/XFNTjW2yEN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 26, 2025

“Are we afraid of victory? Are we afraid of the word occupation?” Smotrich demanded, to which the crowd responded with a resounding “no”.

Smotrich has long advocated for extending Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and across the Middle East as part of his vision of a “Greater Israel”.

Earlier this month, Smotrich vowed that “Gaza will be entirely destroyed” and its Palestinian population will “leave in great numbers to third countries”.

He also declared that Israel would “apply sovereignty” in the occupied West Bank before the next Israeli general elections in October 2026.

On Jerusalem Day, Israeli women chanted ‘May your village burn!’ as they marched through the Armenian Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/AtbTK6S9nv — Kegham Balian (@kbalian90) May 28, 2025

“Within a few months, we will be able to declare that we have won. Gaza will be totally destroyed,” Smotrich said. “In another six months, Hamas won’t exist as a functioning entity.”