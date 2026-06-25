So, How's Spain's Mass Migrant Amnesty Working Out?

Authored by Aaron Hanscom via PJMedia.com,

Half a million.

That's the number that made headlines in April when Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist government approved plans to grant legal status to 500,000 illegal migrants.

But a leaked police report warned that the true number could be much higher, estimating that between 750,000 and 1 million illegal migrants living in Spain could apply for amnesty, in addition to 250,000 to 350,000 asylum seekers.

The report described the amnesty plan's "very intense media impact, especially in Latin America" and warned of a "highly relevant pull factor," which we will return to in a moment.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) also disputed the government's estimates, saying the true number could be double and calling the plan an "outrage." Sánchez, whom The Economist has called the leader of Europe’s anti-Trump resistance, anticipating such criticism, wrote in a New York Times op-ed in January that "MAGA-style leaders may say that our country can’t handle taking in so many migrants — that this is a suicidal move, the desperate act of a collapsing country."

Well, the numbers are starting to come in and, just as Joe Biden's weak border enforcement in the U.S. created a "pull factor" that led to average monthly border crossings of over 100,000, Sánchez’s policies are having a similar magnet effect, far exceeding his government’s estimates.

Even though the asylum application window remains open until June 30, 900,000 applications have already been submitted, a record number for Spain. The European Conservative reports that "approximately 350,000 additional applications have been submitted since the start of June, a surge that has caught authorities off guard." The publication notes that these numbers are much higher than the last time mass amnesty was tried in Spain, in 2005 under the Socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who these days spends his time in court as the subject of a graft probe. Zapatero's program granted 576,000 residence permits from 691,000 applications received.

Sánchez, of course, looks at every new immigrant as a potential future voter who won't care about the mind-boggling corruption within his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). As increasing numbers of Spaniards take to the streets to demand the prime minister's resignation, Muslim migrants are among his most loyal supporters. In the video below, we meet a Muslim store owner a minute in, with a poster of Sánchez on his shop wall, who says Muslims are “100%" going to vote for the prime minister if they become citizens. Why? Because he "stands with Iran and Palestine." Indeed he does.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a poster of Santiago Abascal, the leader of the rising populist/conservative Vox party, in any Muslim-owned shops in Spain. Abascal, who has said that it is "inhumane to tell all of Africa and all of America that they can fit into Spain," warned in April that mass amnesty will increase crime in the streets of Spain and accelerate the country's housing and public healthcare crises.

And it's not just Spanish politicians who are criticizing Sánchez's policies.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Sánchez in a closed-door meeting in Brussels last week that his amnesty plan negatively affects all EU countries. It was at that EU leaders' meeting in Brussels that Sánchez opposed, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, plans for offshore migrant deportation hubs. Politico reports:

The disagreement comes days after the EU approved legislation allowing members to establish deportation hubs in third countries as part of a push to ensure failed asylum-seekers leave the bloc. While it’s still unclear how many capitals could take advantage of the rule change, 19 of the EU 27 signed up to a joint Danish-Italian letter, first reported by POLITICO, calling for swift action on deportations. “Countries are now working … to implement the new possibilities, including hubs in third countries. We will personally lead the way to make sure our visions are brought to life,” the letter circulated Friday morning reads. Spain opposes EU plans for offshore deportation hubs, arguing they raise legal and humanitarian concerns, while other countries including Italy and Denmark view the hubs as a key tool to deter irregular migration and speed up removals.

What Sánchez calls a humanitarian immigration policy, an increasing number of European politicians, including Abascal and Meloni, see as an invitation to invasion.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself: