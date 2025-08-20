Son Of Norway's Crown Princess Charged With Rape, Other Sexual Offenses

The eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been indicted on multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse, Norwegian prosecutors announced on Monday.

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo on June 16, 2022. Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Marios Borg Hoiby, 28, has been accused of raping four women over the course of six years - which he filmed. He has been indicted on 32 criminal counts, including abuse in close relationships, death threats, and traffic violations. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, according to Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbø during a Monday presser.

Hoiby - whose stepmother is heir to the throne, denies all charges of sexual abuse, "as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence," his attorney, Petar Sekulic said in an email to the Washington Post.

"He will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court," the attorney added, noting that the trial will likely begin early next year.

The Monday indictment follows a year-long investigation that began in August 2024 following his arrest from an altercation with an ex-girlfriend in Oslo. Over the course of the investigation, Henriksbø said that the Oslo police reviewed thousands of media files and messages, and interviewed several witnesses.

During a search, police recovered explicit videos and images of several women who have been identified - leading to charges of sex abuse and other violations. The case has been handed over to the state attorney's office.

After he was charged with assault and battery last August, Hoiby told NRK that he was drunk and on cocaine, and had lashed out following an argument. He vowed to seek treatment for substance abuse.

Yet, Hoiby was arrested again in September for violating a restraining order, and then in November on suspicion of rape.

Hoiby, who was 4 years old when his mother married into the royal family in 2001, has no royal title or duties. He was raised alongside the royal couple’s two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, who are second and third in line for the throne, respectively. -WaPo

In an email, the royal palace said it was up to the courts to decide the case.

Crown Prince Haakon, meanwhile, framed the situation as 'difficult,' telling reporters "We will continue to carry out our duties as best we can, as we always do," adding "Everyone involved in this case probably finds it challenging and difficult."