Soros Praises Spain's Sánchez For Mass Amnesty Of 500,000 Illegals

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, has lavished praise on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for granting legal status to up to 500,000 illegal migrants, stating that Sánchez shows “what real leadership looks like” by confronting issues with policies that are “both principled and pragmatic.”

Soros added, “We need more elected leaders like him!” This endorsement comes amid widespread backlash against Sánchez’s open-borders agenda, which critics slam as a betrayal of Spanish citizens.

In a post on X, Alex Soros highlighted Sánchez’s approach, quoting the prime minister’s own words: “They care for aging parents, work in small and large companies, and harvest the food on our tables. On weekends, they walk in our parks and play on the local amateur soccer team….”

The amnesty, implemented via a royal decree bypassing parliament, targets undocumented migrants who arrived before the end of 2025 and can prove at least five months of residence in Spain.

As The New York Times reported , the Socialist-led government describes it as essential for Spain’s economy, where migrant labor supports agriculture and tourism.

Yet, this move has ignited fury across Spain, with opponents decrying it as an incentive for further illegal entries from North Africa and Latin America.

As we detailed in our earlier coverage, Spaniards face the prospect of integrating another half-million migrants amid rising tensions and massive resource strains.

The timing of Soros’s praise is telling, as Sánchez’s regime grapples with corruption scandals and probes into his inner circle.

Facing a firestorm of criticism on X, where users label the amnesty “treasonous,” the far-left government has threatened to “limit and likely ban” the platform entirely.

Sánchez himself, in addition to his underlings, has indicated a desire to ban X.

?? Spain's far-left PM Pedro Sánchez claims social media has become a “toxic, unpunished universe.”



“Do we want a technology that amplifies deception? A society in which a techno-oligarch can get into the phones of millions of citizens to tell them lies?” Sánchez said.



His… pic.twitter.com/RZDkJUcLbh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 5, 2026

BREAKING: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez is attacking Elon Musk for the crime of sharing news of his decision to legalize 500k illegals to win elections and change the face of Europe. He’s now calling for censorship of X to silence criticism of his policies. pic.twitter.com/0toFoav1vN — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) February 3, 2026

?? Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz is continuing the campaign launched by far-left PM Pedro Sánchez against ?, Musk, and Trump, saying:



“I have left ?. Those who stay there are feeding the politics of hatred. We are not vassals of Elon Musk or Trump, and I… pic.twitter.com/L65kgF24as — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 6, 2026

This crackdown mirrors broader European efforts to stifle dissent, from French raids on X’s offices to EU fines under the Digital Services Act. Musk himself fired back at Sánchez, dubbing him “dirty Sanchez” in response to the censorship push.

Soros’s intervention underscores the globalist playbook: push mass migration to reshape demographics, then silence opposition through free speech restrictions.

With Spain’s amnesty poised to exacerbate border chaos—echoing Angela Merkel’s 2015 disaster—Sánchez’s policies prioritize foreign arrivals over native Spaniards, fueling demands for accountability.

