South African Ambassador Expelled From US After Accusing Trump Of "White Supremacy"

In what many call a clear escalation against white South Africans, the Republic passed legislation in 2024 (Expropriation Act 13) which allowed the majority black government to seize property from citizens for any reason and redistribute it according to social justice standards. In other words, the white Boer and Afrikaner farmers that produce around 70% of the country's agricultural output are subject to arbitrary imminent domain according to perceived injustices of the past.

Donald Trump, upon entry to the Oval Office, immediately addressed the issue in a White House statement that admonished the South African government under the control of the African National Congress (ANC). Ethnic violence against the Boers has been increasing exponentially, with the ANC consistently denying the trend. Trump has offered potential asylum and citizenship for the minority group while instituting funding cuts and sanctions against South Africa.

The legalization of unrestricted lad grabbing is an action that often precedes the total communist takeover of a nation, usually in the name of "wealth redistribution" and class fairness. Except, in this case, the marginalized minority group is the primary target.

SA officials attempted to mock Trump's concerns over their land grab policies, claiming that no one in the country was actually interested in escaping to the United States. This was a lie. In fact, over 10,000 white South Africans expressed an interest in immigration to the US on the very first day of Trump's executive orders. Speaking to SABC News, Neil Diamond, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA, warned of a potential mass exodus of skilled agricultural professionals.

The laughing (denial) phase is apparently over and SA is moving on to anger. South African Ambassador Embrahim Rasool told participants in a foreign policy seminar Friday that Donald Trump is leading a white supremacist movement in America and around the world which is "pressuring" governments in Europe to deport migrants and treat whites as a "victim group".

"What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilizing a supremacism against the incumbency, at home, and — I think I’ve illustrated — abroad as well.

So in terms of that, the supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the USA, the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate in the USA is projected to become 48% white. And that the possibility of a majority of minorities is looming on the horizon..."

It should be noted that Caucasians are already a global minority, making up only 11%-15% of the world population. It should also be noted that a considerable percentage of non-whites voted for Trump in the 2024 election, specifically because they support the deportation of illegal aliens regardless of their ethnicity. The ambassador's woke cliche claims make little sense other than to act as a distraction from the real reasons why Trump is punishing South Africa.

In response, the Trump Administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have expelled Embrahim Rasool from the US.

South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.



Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS.



We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.https://t.co/mnUnwGOQdx — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 14, 2025

South Africa has enjoyed annual cash infusions totaling at least $6 billion in American taxpayer funds in the past ten years. That's your money spent on a host of programs and propping up a government hostile to private property rights. Now, the cash is gone and their ambassador is expelled. It is unlikely that relations between the US and SA will be normalized any time soon.