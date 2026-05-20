South African Farming Crisis May Trigger Food Shortages Across The Continent

For decades South Africa has operated as the breadbasket for half of the African continent, and the vast majority of that food was grown by white farmers (Boers and Afrikaners). In other words, the very survival of Africans has long been dependent on the hard labor of the white people they are taught to despise.

South Africa has around 142 race-based laws which largely discriminate against white citizens, especially when property, business and government office is involved. The Expropriation Act of 2024 allows the socialist government to confiscate any land of their choosing to "redress past discriminatory laws or practices" (land owned by white citizens). This is part of a project to "fulfill land reform goals" (transfer wealth and farming operations to black citizens).

The problem is, when land is seized or forced into sale to black owners, farming production reportedly collapses. That is to say, once the white farmers are gone, crop yields fail and the black owners often resell the land and leave. In other cases, the new owners allow the land to languish, using the homes for living but never cultivating the surrounding property.

Black South Africans own more farmland per capita than French, German and Spanish farmers combined, yet, starvation persists in the region. Excuses as to why this is happening persist, but the fact remains that if Africa wants steady food production, they will have to rely on experienced white Afrikaners to make it happen because no one else is going to do it.

Furthermore, the government's failure to maintain basic infrastructure has forced local farmers to take on the costs in order to keep food production on track and the roads ready for freight.

The pressure from government projects for "reparations" as well as the constant threat of violence from militant race communists targeting white farmers has made the job difficult. Now, shortages of diesel and fertilizers caused by the Iran War are creating a perfect storm of circumstances which may cause a food crisis going into 2027. If the shortages are not rectified, half of the African continent will be throttled by a lack domestic food supplies.

The war is, apparently, the straw that's breaking the camel's back. After years of the South African government sabotaging its most productive citizens and replacing them with less useful farmers, it was only a matter of time before a Black Swan event would lead to collapse.

Iran's refusal to allow safe passage of tankers from countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is, interestingly, hurting BRICS nations far more than it is hurting the US or the west. Around 25% of South Africa's oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz. South Africa also imports around 80% of its fertilizer supplies.

The US blockade is only targeted at ships coming from Iranian ports with Iranian oil. All other ships are allowed to pass.

For now, the region is relatively safe from food shortages due to an unusually solid harvest in 2025, but 2027 looms and predictions are up in the air as to what will happen. Once a planting season has passed, there is no way to make up the loss. Foreign imports of food would be the obvious solution, but it's a costly one. Meaning, price inflation is likely for most of Africa in 2027 and government rationing is a possibility.

The end result will undoubtedly be blamed on the closure of the Hormuz, but South Africa's progressive policies set the stage and created the house of cards that is Africa's food supply chain. They are completely unprepared for any significant supply shocks, and the result could be disastrous.