Large swaths of Spain and Portugal plunged into darkness on Monday.

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica wrote on X:

Plans activated to restore electricity supply in collaboration with sector companies following the blackout that occurred in the peninsular system.

The causes are being analyzed, and all resources are being dedicated to resolving it.

"Parts of France also appear to be affected, according to Spanish media reports, which said Seville, Barcelona and Valencia were hit by the outage," SKY News reported.

Bloomberg's Javier Blas called the power outage "Massive -- really, massive."

"Massive -- really, massive -- electricity outage hits Spain, which large part of the country suffering blackouts (including Madrid and Barcelona). Data from Spain's national grid shows a lost of >10 GW of demand, from ~26GW to ~12GW in a few seconds. Reason unknonw."

Cloudflare reported that internet connectivity dropped "by as much as 30% in Portugal and 37% in Spain" due to the power outages.

Ongoing nationwide power outages in Portugal and Spain are impacting Internet traffic. Traffic dropped by as much as 30% in Portugal and 37% in Spain at 10:30 UTC. We are continuing to monitor the situation. pic.twitter.com/7yD2V48Ybj — Cloudflare Radar (@CloudflareRadar) April 28, 2025

Outages have begun to affect air travel.

Major power outage across parts of France, Spain and Portugal.



Causing some chaos at the Madrid Open.



Fans streaming for the practice courts (which have now hit capacity), food stalls operating with torches and cash, portions of the venue in complete darkness. pic.twitter.com/4B1NAPX13A — Connor Joyce (@connorjoyceb) April 28, 2025

Total power outage across Spain and Portugal. Currently waiting for a train and all trains suspended. pic.twitter.com/tF9Feo1lRr — Crypto Trader Simon (@cryptotrader_si) April 28, 2025

Red Electrica provided no details about what caused the nationwide blackout.

How long until Brussels blames the Russians?

* Developing