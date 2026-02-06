Spain's Far-Left Government Threatens To "Limit And Likely Ban" X

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Spain’s Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, has declared that the far-left government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez intends to “limit and likely ban” the use of X across the entire country, marking yet another assault on free speech by European regimes desperate to control narratives.

This revelation, captured in a video statement by Rego, underscores a broader pattern of censorship under the guise of protecting minors, even as platforms like Snapchat remain untouched despite their documented role in child grooming scandals.

In the clip, Rego states: “La ministra Sira Rego afirma que el siguiente paso del Gobierno será “limitar y seguramente prohibir” el uso de X a todos los españoles.” Translated, this means the minister affirms that the next step of the Government will be to “limit and surely prohibit” the use of X to all Spaniards.

While the statement appears sweeping, recent reports clarify that Spain is pushing for a nationwide ban on social media access for those under 16, requiring platforms to enforce strict age verification. Prime Minister Sánchez emphasized that platforms must implement “effective age verification systems—not just checkboxes, but real barriers that work.”

This move aligns with similar initiatives in other European nations, but the focus on X raises questions about selective targeting, especially given Elon Musk’s vocal opposition to censorship.

The timing couldn’t be more suspicious, as Sánchez’s regime faces a firestorm over its massively unpopular amnesty for up to 500,000 illegal migrants, a policy slammed as a voter importation scheme that incentivizes further border chaos from North Africa.

On X, criticism has exploded with users accusing Sánchez of corruption—his inner circle mired in bribery scandals involving public contracts and even his family under probe—while branding the amnesty treasonous for prioritizing foreign arrivals over Spanish citizens, fueling demands for accountability that the government seems eager to silence through platform restrictions.

Spain’s announcement follows a wave of regulatory aggression against X. Just days ago, French authorities raided X’s Paris offices as part of an expanding probe into alleged offenses, including the spread of child sexual abuse material, deepfakes, and antisemitic content. The raid, conducted by the Paris prosecutor’s cybercrime unit with Europol’s assistance, led to a summons for Elon Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino to face questioning.

Prosecutors are examining X’s algorithms, data practices, and compliance with French law, amid accusations of unlawful data extraction and complicity in possessing illegal material. Musk dismissed the action as a “political attack,” while X called it an “abusive act” in a statement.

On the EU level, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny. In January 2026, the Commission launched a formal investigation into Grok, X’s AI tool, over risks of generating manipulated sexually explicit images, including those involving children. This builds on a €120 million fine imposed on X in December 2025 for violations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), including deceptive blue checkmarks and insufficient researcher data access.

The Commission has ordered X to preserve all Grok-related documents until the end of 2026, signaling deep doubts about the platform’s compliance. A spokesperson noted: “This is saying to a platform, keep your internal documents, don’t get rid of them, because we have doubts about your compliance … and we need to be able to have access to them if we request it explicitly.”

These actions echo the UK’s threats to ban X entirely, as detailed in our previous coverage. As we highlighted, Keir Starmer’s Labour government has weaponized the Online Safety Act to target X over Grok’s image generation, ignoring similar capabilities in tools like ChatGPT or Gemini.

And as exposed, the UK’s “protect the children” rhetoric falls flat when Snapchat accounts for nearly half of online child sexual crimes, while X sits at just 1-2%.

The pattern is clear: from London to Madrid to Brussels, globalist forces are coordinating to dismantle X, the one platform where community notes and unfiltered discourse routinely dismantle official narratives. Musk’s resistance, including his jab at Sánchez as “dirty Sanchez,” highlights the stakes in this battle for digital freedom.

As these regimes tighten their grip, platforms like X stand as critical bulwarks against authoritarian overreach. Banning access won’t silence truth—it will only amplify the pushback from those committed to free expression.

