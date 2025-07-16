Spanish Citizens Riot After Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted By Migrants

Among all the painfully leftist governments in Europe the leadership of Spain is often cited as the worst. In 2023, Ipsos published a report conducted in collaboration with King's College London and The Global Institute for Women's Leadership, indicating that Spain is the European country with the highest level of "self-identified feminists" and a strong "awareness of gender inequality". In other words, the country is doomed to suffocate from the stupidity of far-left politics.

This includes dangerous progressive immigration policies, with Spain being overrun by third-world migrants in the past several years. The majority of migrants are Muslim, come from North Africa and enter illegally from Morocco.

The problem has been compared to an engineered foreign invasion with leftist/globalist leaders pulling the strings in the name of "multiculturalism". If the goal is to create a Utopian society where everyone gets along and respects every other culture equally, then the project has failed miserably and should be abandoned. If, however, the goal is to destroy western civilization through demographic sabotage, then the project is enjoying wild success (and should still be abandoned).

Spanish citizens have dealt with years of expanding criminal activity and violence due to migrants - The majority of them tend to be military age males from Islamic nations in North Africa and they have shown no intention of assimilating into Europeans societies. These migrants have formed numerous street gangs in Spanish cities, committing theft, muggings, beatings and rape while openly wielding knives and machetes. Since 2019 Spain has seen a 35% increase in knife crimes.

The "cultural enrichers" commonly record and proudly post their attacks on social media. This includes a recent mob assault of an elderly Spanish man named Domingo Tomás Domínguez that ended with severe injuries and hospitalization.

North Africans attack elderly Spanish man...



Such crimes are rarely reported in the international media and quietly buried by the Spanish government. Leftist activists in Spain fully support the invasion and malign anyone who dares to criticize the lack of immigration enforcement. The country is so rife with fear, citizens complain that attacks in the streets are ignored by witnesses. They walk away and let victims fend for themselves.

The media refuses to cover immigrant crime with any honesty, but they do jump to the ready when conservative groups try to do something about it. Citizen riots have exploded in Spain this week after the attack on Dominguez, with the media admonishing the "far-right violence" as "racist" and "Islamophobic".

The propaganda on display here is astonishingly vile. No mention of the years of assaults committed by migrants in the country and the only people being punished are "right wing" protesters reacting to the crimes.

The goal of Islamic fundamentalists in Europe is to subdue and conquer; what they call "Soft Jihad". Just look at how they responded when France banned Muslim face coverings.

Palestinian Muslim scholar:



“Europeans are lowlifes and a civilization of prostitutes, promiscuity, and homosexuality.



We will conquer Paris and Rome and rule Europe with Islam.”



We witnessed similar events in England: Native citizens rioted after years of migrant attacks and child grooming gangs, culminating in the murder of three young girls by a teen criminal of migrant descent (Axel Rudakubana) at a children's dance recital. Instead of addressing legitimate concerns over third world immigration, the British authorities cracked down on the protesters, including free speech online. They have jailed numerous citizens for "hate crimes" simply for speaking out on the migrant problem.

Conservative commentators suggest that the conditions are so intolerable that civil war is a foregone conclusion. Multiculturalism is a vicious ideology that seeks to snuff out dissent and ravage western societies. It's unlikely that the situation will end peacefully.