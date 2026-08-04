Spanish Opposition Leaders Calls For PM Sánchez To Be 'Put In The Dock' Over Immigrant Lies

Via Remix News,

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has called for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to be put “in the dock,” accusing his government of lying about the number of illegal migrants returned to Morocco following the latest mass influx into Ceuta.

Abascal traveled to the Spanish enclave at the weekend after canceling a planned visit to Colombia, saying the situation demanded his presence in Spain. Upon arriving, he posted footage of significant numbers of what appear to be illegal immigrants occupying beaches in the city. He claimed that “thousands and thousands” of illegal migrants remained in Ceuta and that frightened residents were still unable to leave their homes.

“What happened in Ceuta has been an invasion and an act of war promoted by Morocco and allowed by Sánchez, who is incapable of responding because he is subservient to Morocco,” Abascal told reporters on Sunday.

He demanded the immediate return of all illegal Moroccan migrants, permanent militarization of the border, closure of the border crossing, suspension of the European Union’s agreement with Morocco, and legal proceedings against Sánchez.

🇪🇸 @Vox_es party leader @Santi_ABASCAL debunks the Spanish government's claim that most of the 50,000+ Moroccans in Ceuta have been returned. pic.twitter.com/t6pZ2j8wNQ — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 2, 2026

According to OKdiario, the Spanish government says more than 48,000 of the approximately 50,000 migrants who reached Ceuta have already returned to Morocco.

Abascal disputed those figures, arguing that footage from the city showed large numbers of migrants still present.

The center-right People’s Party also stepped up its criticism of Sánchez. Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo remained in Ceuta over the weekend, meeting representatives of the Civil Guard and police unions.

PP Secretary General Miguel Tellado accused Sánchez of being on vacation while attempting to make the public forget that he had failed to prevent what Tellado called the greatest attack on Spanish sovereignty.

“The worst prime minister at the worst possible time,” he said.

La Gaceta reported that undocumented migrants had carried out widespread looting of shops and supermarkets across Ceuta, placing severe pressure on local businesses struggling to maintain supplies of food and other essentials.

Government delegate Miguel Ángel Pérez Triano nevertheless insisted that the number of migrants in Ceuta had fallen substantially and said authorities would accelerate return procedures.

“There are far fewer people than when they arrived. There have been many departures,” he said, promising that removals would be processed “without fail.”

Some migrants have already attempted to travel onward to mainland Spain. El País reported that National Police intercepted two boats carrying 17 people of North African origin near Algeciras and La Línea de la Concepción.

Police are investigating where the vessels departed from and the circumstances surrounding their arrival on the Cádiz coast.

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