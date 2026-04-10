Speculation Surges That Pakistan Talks Are A Delay Tactic Ahead Of Expanded US Action On Iran

President Trump has made clear that American forces will still be "hanging around" the Persian Gulf area with an eye on Iran, while demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be opened to global energy transit once again.

Trump has vowed to keep troops positioned for a fight "until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with." As direct US-Iran talks are set for Islamabad Saturday morning, there's been an avalanche of speculation that the ceasefire could be 'cover' for a greater Pentagon force build-up and bigger impending operation.

USAF file image

Some pundits say that Washington needed more time to get large contingencies of Marines and Airborne units in place, possibly for some kind of risky island campaign towards reopening the strait.

This could be the case, as it's also very evident to all that the demands of each side remain far apart, which means the chances for a breakthrough deal which finally ends the war are distant.

With a two week timeline in place to reach a deal, is this interim period merely for rearming and regrouping of forces on each side?

Clearly, the US wasn't prepared for the fierce, sustained Iranian counter-attack on American regional bases and Gulf allies.

Open-source data of military logistics flights between the US, Europe, and the Mideast region suggests there is indeed an ongoing build-up and posturing of forces happening on the eve of the Pakistan summit.

Still, it's clear that Trump needs an offramp, or else face the kind of endless military quagmire which would likely inevitably lead to the GOP getting decimated in next fall's midterm Congressional elections.

Case in point: More than 70 transport planes landed in the Middle East within 24 hours of the ceasefire taking effect. That scale suggests possible preparation for a ground offensive, solidifying suspicion that Trump is using the truce to regroup: https://t.co/MHlFQjz1Tk pic.twitter.com/S3DzRMgOo2 — Bashkarma🇺🇸🌏🇷🇺 (@Karmabash) April 9, 2026

A bigger longer war, or ground conflict, would also damage the chances of a future Vance presidency.

As for Vance, the Associated Press writes, "But the arrival of Vance for negotiations marks a rare moment of high-level U.S. government engagement with the Iranian government. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the most direct contact had been when President Barack Obama in September 2013 called newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Iran’s nuclear program."

Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by end of April?

Yes 19% · No 82%

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A Pentagon build-up in the region might also be Trump's way of signaling powerful leverage for more potential major attacks on Iran to come, in order to gain more from negotiations. As yet, Iran holds the key economic leverage given its de fact Hormuz control.