State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Mexico

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The State Department updated its travel advisory for Mexico on May 29, continuing to warn Americans who plan on visiting the country to be wary of terrorism and crimes.

“Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, sexual assault, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico,” the advisory said.

Overall, Mexico is categorized with a “Level 2—Exercise Increased Caution” designation for travelers.

“The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico, a large country in which conditions can vary widely from state to state and even within a state. U.S. government employees may not travel to certain high-risk areas, which may be within states that include low-risk areas,” the department said.

The travel restrictions on U.S. employees prohibit them from traveling between cities in the dark, waving down taxis on the street, driving between border cities and the interior of Mexico, and traveling alone, especially in remote areas.

Due to security risks, Americans visiting Mexico must follow the same restrictions as applied to U.S. government employees, the advisory said.

The State Department also published maps showing various restricted areas in Mexico.

Some states in the country are classified under “Level 4-Do Not Travel,” such as Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. States designated as “Level 3-Reconsider Travel” are Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, and Sonora.

The department warned Americans that emergency services will be unavailable or limited in rural or remote regions. When met with a road checkpoint, visitors must comply, the advisory said, warning that “fleeing or ignoring instructions can lead to you being hurt or killed.”

There have been multiple cases of tourists being killed in Mexico. In April, a Canadian tourist was killed in the Teotihuacan archaeological zone after a gunman opened fire on tourists. Back in 2024, an American couple was shot dead in the state of Michoacán while traveling in a pickup.

According to the Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025, there are “extremely high rates” of violent crime in Mexico.

“Security analysts estimate that around two-thirds of homicides are committed by organized crime. Two-thirds of homicides in 2023 were committed with firearms,” the report said.

The group also warned about the risk of arbitrary detention in Mexico.

“People accused of crimes often face extended periods of pre-trial detention. Approximately 37 percent of incarcerated people in 2023 were not convicted of any crime, and more than 20 percent of those in pre-trial detention had been there for more than two years,” it said.

World Cup Travel

The State Department’s travel advisory update comes as Mexico is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 games beginning this month, together with the United States and Canada.

In Mexico, the games will be played across three locations—five in Mexico City, four in Guadalajara, and four in Monterrey.

The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico have issued guidance for Americans who wish to visit the country for the games.

“Book your transportation, accommodation, and tickets well in advance. Expect big crowds, heavy traffic, and longer travel times,” the embassy said.

“You can find game tickets on the official FIFA website. For your protection, FIFA runs an Exchange Marketplace, the only authorized way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets on the secondary market in Mexico. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico do not sell FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets.”

In an April 23 post, the embassy said that Americans planning to travel by land to Mexico for the World Cup should review the latest State Department travel advisory, assess information for each state along their planned route, and understand the risks they may face.

While navigation apps may show the desired route, they only display the most direct driving route and fail to account for the State Department’s advice on unsafe areas.

“Do not bring weapons or ammunition into Mexico. It is a serious crime, and you could face severe penalties, including years in prison. Permits to own or carry a gun in the United States are not valid in Mexico. Do a thorough check before leaving home,” the embassy said.

“Search your belongings and clothing pockets before travel if you regularly use items prohibited in Mexico. Bringing in banned items can result in serious penalties, even if accidental.”