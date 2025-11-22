State Department Sounds Alarm: Mass Migration Is an "Existential Threat To Western Civilization"

The surge of nationalism across the West is a direct response against unhinged globalist leaders whose suicidal empathy opened the doors to nation-killing mass migration invasion of poorly vetted third-worlders.

Tens of millions have invaded through open borders, and the results have been devastating: violent crime, strained public services, rising terror threats and attacks, the collapse of social order, and erosion of national security.

Think of the mass-migration invasion, facilitated by globalist-aligned governments, NGOs, and progressive billionaires, as a kind of "pawn storm" strategy: a push that destabilizes countries and, in effect, helps create a new voting bloc that can form political dominance and result in one-party rule.

The World Awakens Part 1: Pawn Storms



The elites are using illegal immigrants as pawns worldwide to gain control. Even Cesar Chavez fought against it, pointing out that it was an attack on locals.



— Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) May 31, 2024

Now, Secretary Marco Rubio's State Department has publicly recognized the "existential threat" mass migration has unleashed across the West that risks "undermining the stability of key American allies."

"Today the State Department instructed U.S. embassies to report on the human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration," State's X account wrote in a series of posts on Friday.

— Department of State (@StateDept) November 21, 2025

The department continued, "Mass migration is a human rights concern. Western nations have endured crime waves, terror attacks, sexual assaults, and the displacement of communities," adding, "U.S. officials will urge governments to take bold action and defend citizens against the threats posed by mass migration."

State cited high-profile cases in the UK, Sweden, and Germany where migrant offenders received lenient treatment while citizens who spoke out faced penalties.

Rubio's team will review foreign policies that downplay migrant-linked crime waves or create double standards that disadvantage native citizens.

Recall that anyone who questioned mass migration during the Biden-Harris regime years was dismissed as a conspiracy theorist, even as the administration ignored the border crisis. Thank Elon Musk for going to the southern border to raise the alarm before the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

The invasion distorted labor and housing markets, fueled crime, disenfranchised native born voters, drained public resources, and undermined national security, all without the consent of the American people. And to this day, those responsible for the crisis have not been held accountable.

Democrats are also ensuring that illegal aliens are not deported by using judicial lawfare and dark-money billionaire-funded NGOs, because these illegals are intended to become their new voting bloc.

Mass migration is nation-killing.