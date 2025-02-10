'State Of Panic' Among Locals As Israel Expands Occupation Of South Syria

Via The Cradle

The Israeli army expanded its occupation of southern Syria on Sunday, continuing its campaign of destroying infrastructure belonging to the former Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The troops pushed into the village of Ain al-Nouriya in the northeastern countryside of the southern city of Quneitra. "The forces destroyed the remains of two mortar companies and anti-tank missiles belonging to the former Syrian army, near the strategic Ain al-Nouriya hill," Syrian sources told Al Mayadeen.

IDF/Shutterstock

"Occupation forces were stationed for hours on a vital road linking the Quneitra countryside to the Damascus countryside in the direction of Khan Arnabeh - Harfa, which caused a state of panic among the residents, especially with the expansion of the incursions and the increase in Israeli patrols in the Quneitra countryside and Mount Hermon," the sources said.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a military site on the outskirts of the city of Inkhil in the northern countryside of the southern Deraa governorate on Saturday night.

Israel's recent expansion across southern Syria, which began immediately after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, has seen invading troops seize precious water sources such as the Al-Wahda Dam on the Yarmouk River Basin and others, as well as establish observation posts in several strategic areas overlooking Damascus and its countryside.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month, citing locals in the area, that the Israeli army is setting up permanent military settlements in a number of villages in southern Syria, including Jabata al-Khashab in Quneitra.

Tel Aviv is planning to maintain an indefinite presence in Syria. "The IDF will remain at the summit of the Hermon and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said late last month during a visit to the occupied Syrian territory.

"We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria ... we will act against any threat," he added.

Katz also said that Tel Aviv will make contact with "friendly populations" in the southern Syria area, "with an emphasis on the large Druze community which has historic and close family relations with our Druze brothers in Israel."

Israel has proclaimed it is establishing a security 'buffer zone' after Assad's ouster on December 8. Map via The Intercept:

Israel has claimed concern over minority groups in Syria, some of whom face heavy persecution at the hands of the new Syrian authorities.

Last week, Syrian residents of the village of Al-Muallaqa said they would refuse any aid or assistance from Israel or its military.