Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued the Kremlin's response to President Trump's Monday announcement from Scotland that he's reducing a deadline for Russia to agree a peace settlement from 50 days to 10 or 12 days, citing 'disappointment' in Putin not ending or at least winding down the war.

Medvedev, who serves as the current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, wrote on X that the US President was playing "the ultimatum game" with Moscow, which we should note is of course nuclear-armed, and that each new threat like this is a "step towards war".

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Medvedev warned: "Russia isn't Israel or even Iran" and thus that "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country."

America's own loudmouth hawk later in the day Monday responded with his own challenge pushing back. Here's what the senator from South Carolina said on X:

"To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president," Lindsey Graham said, adding: "Get to the peace table."

Medvedev then responded to this on X, telling "gramps" to instead get busy working on America First. "Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!" he said.

Trump's new deadline means that he could impose fresh sanctions by somewhere in early August: possibly Aug. 7-9, as opposed to what was initially the 50-day window which would have ended on September 2.

How Russia's RT presented the whole back-and-forth:

‘GRAMPS’ Lindsey Graham tries to dictate peace



Ex-Prez Medvedev tells him to SIT DOWN



‘Not for you or Trump to DICTATE when to ‘get to the peace table’



‘Work on America first’ https://t.co/8HHtxX211I pic.twitter.com/MUOJJYalCn — RT (@RT_com) July 28, 2025

Naturally, Zelensky is hailing Trump's tougher new timeline and ultimatum. "Everyone needs peace - Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and responsible leaders across the globe," Zelensky said on Telegram. "Everyone except Russia."

In follow-up, on Tuesday he commented on deadly overnight Russian attacks which included at least two two Iskander-M ballistic missiles along with 37 Shahed-type strike drones and as well as decoys.

Bilenkivska Correctional Facility was among locations struck, resulting in at least 17 dead and the hospitalization of over 40 inmates.

Zelensky announced that 22 people were killed in total in these latest Russian attacks on dozens of on cities, towns and villages. As if appealing directly for Trump to do more, he emphasized, "These were conscious, deliberate strikes - not accidental."

A Russian airstrike on a prison in southeastern Ukraine overnight killed 17 inmates and wounded dozens of others, Kyiv said on Tuesday, after Washington pressured Russia to end its invasion. https://t.co/mgDfQ2f1Ii pic.twitter.com/xvOgL9MzHb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 29, 2025

Still, Ukraine is having its own problems after controversial Zelensky action seen as eroding corruption oversight in the country. The EU is poised to cut off funding. An EU official told European Pravda that Brussels has indeed issued a clear warning: "Yes, the EU has warned Kyiv. If the law is not passed, loans financed through revenues from frozen Russian assets under the ERA program will stop – we will simply stop disbursing them. Funding from the EBRD and EIB will also be suspended," the official stated in reference to key oversight offices which were gutted by Zelensky.