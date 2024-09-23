Stop Talking About 'Red Lines' & Let Ukraine Unleash Missiles On Russia, Denmark Urges NATO

What is it about tiny European countries becoming among the most outspoken hawks on Russia? The outsized rhetoric and threats against Moscow from small states like Latvia, Lithuania, or Estonia verges on little man syndrome. And now Denmark has joined them.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday called on the Western allies to immediately greenlight Kiev's use of donated missiles for long-range strikes against Russia.

"My suggestion is, let us end the discussion about red lines," she said in a new televised Bloomberg interview. She called the hesitation over strikes deep into a Russia a "mistake" and that Moscow's ability to declare this a new red line is "too good a card in their hands."

So far Britain, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark are among those countries leading the call for NATO to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's army.

PM Frederiksen argued further, "The most important red line has been crossed already. And that was when the Russians entered Ukraine."

"So I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is the right thing to do in NATO, in Europe or in Ukraine," she added.

Ukraine has already been sending UAVs very deep into Russia to strike oil and gas depots, military bases, as well as civilian infrastructure. Kiev and its supporters have wanted to "bring the war home" to Russia.

The Biden administration has been more cautious on the prospect of long-range missile strikes however. Biden just this weekend said "no" - that he has not yet made a decision on the matter...

⚡️🇺🇸President Biden on Sunday in Washington, answering a journalist's question whether he has decided to allow 🇺🇦Ukraine to use long-range weapons for targets on the 🇷🇺Russian territory, said - "NO"!, pic.twitter.com/FimkKqqK8a — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) September 23, 2024

The NATO consensus at this point seems to be that for its official policy to change on Ukraine's use of Western weapons, the US and UK would have to sign off. However, there's speculation that this decisions could have already been made in secret, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes evident.