Stop The War... Because 'Global Warming'!!!

Via notalotofpeopleknowthat blog,

Apparently our climate propagandists are not bothered about the Mad Mullahs!

War makes climate change worse in many ways, and vice versa.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran that began over the weekend have killed hundreds of civilians and sent oil prices soaring, but this war also promises to unleash massive amounts of planet-warming gases at a time when civilization is already hurtling toward irreversible climate breakdown.

Not every story about the Iran war needs to make the climate connection, but climate change is essential context if the public and policymakers are to understand the full dimensions of this conflict.

