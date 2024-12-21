Strange (Convenient) Narrative Emerges In Horrific Christmas Market Attack...

It's a twist that is incredibly convenient for the current failing progressive government in Germany as they face a severe political backlash for their open border immigration policies and a rising tide of populism. The primary suspect in the Christmas Market terror attacks in Magdeburg, a doctor and refugee from Saudi Arabia, is allegedly also a supporter of the right-wing AfD party, Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and Alex Jones according to authorities.

50-year-old Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy from the Saudi Arabian city of Hofuf, moved to Germany in 2006 and lives in Bernburg. He has been recognized as a refugee since 2016. Taleb is a critic of Islamist governments and a pro-asylum activist for people seeking to escape oppressive Sharia law. Reports claim the Saudi Government may have tried to extradite him multiple times, which Germany refused.

German authorities cite posts by the suspect on X showing support for the AfD and popular anti-mass immigration figures.

In June, he retweeted AfD party leader Alice Weidel: 'The left are crazy. We need the AfD to protect the police from them.'

He also retweeted AfD activist Naomi Seibt with the following quote: 'Tyranny is based on the docility of cowards. I choose to be brave.'

Posts cited as "pro-Tommy Robinson and pro-Elon Musk" are better represented as anti-censorship and an observation on the speech restrictions enforced by the German government.

Daisley (@brucedaisley) said that Elon Musk (@elonmusk) should be arrested and Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) censored, citing Germany as a shining example of media censorship!



My experience in Germany leaves no doubt—they actually censor victims.



Watch evidence in the video pic.twitter.com/PGo4i8yYTS — Taleb Al Abdulmohsen (@DrTalebJawad) August 16, 2024

At the same time, Taleb argued that Germany wasn't doing enough to support asylum seekers from Saudi Arabia and that they were engaged in "crimes" against refugees:

سأنشر الآن الأدلة على قيام السلطات الألمانية بارتكاب سلسلة جرائم متعمدة ضد اللاجئين السعوديين.



الأشخاص الذين تراهم في الصور هم اللاعبون الرئيسيون:



١- آلاء الجباجي (رنا أحمد @lovhum).

٢- ديتمار شتاينر.

٣- شتيفان باينتنر.

٤- مينا آحادي.



بالإضافة إلى أحد الضحايا:



◾️ مناهل المقبل pic.twitter.com/pcyE6OUTeW — Taleb Al Abdulmohsen (@DrTalebJawad) August 13, 2024

Another tweet from 2006 after Taleb arrived in Germany suggests hostile intent against his new home:

He was arrested following the market crash which took place at 7:04pm in the city of Magdeburg, according to unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt who spoke to the dpa news agency.

It goes without saying, but the ideological standards are completely contradictory, bordering on the suspicious.

Why would an Arab refugee who wants to secure asylum for people trying to escape oppressive regimes in countries like Saudi Arabia also support a party like the AfD which is seeking to shut German borders and end the flood of migrants from Muslim countries?

And, if he is truly anti-Muslim, why would he drive a car through a Christmas Market where he is most likely to kill native Germans and non-Muslims? Trying to determine a motive is a mind boggling prospect.

Reports suggest that Taleb was critical of the German government's antagonism towards anti-Islam activists, but this still does not explain his alleged actions. His recent social media resume reads like a schizophrenic cartoon character; but the media descriptions of him are a perfect amalgam of all the political positions that the progressive German establishment would like to demonize.

Currently, the German government is debating a move to ban the AfD from participating in upcoming elections. The AfD is currently the second most popular party in Germany and leftists are fearful that the movement could defeat them and disrupt their mass immigration agenda. Leftist governments across Europe and the UK have been engaging in a subversive campaign to thwart democratic elections and prevent the public from voting for right wing candidates.

It would not be surprising to see more attacks like the Christmas Market in Germany, blamed on populist and right wing supporters. After all, it makes perfect sense that conservatives who are winning would suddenly engage in a terror campaign that might ruin their political chances for years to come and hand victory over to the progressive establishment.