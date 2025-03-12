Study Shows 86% Increase In Sexual Violence On French Public Transport

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

There has been an 86% rise in sexual violence on public transport in France since 2016, with much of the surge happening as a result of mass migration.

Figures released by the National Observatory on Violence against Women (Miprof) show that sexual violence in 2024 increased by 6 per cent over the previous year and 9 per cent over 2022 numbers.

Since 2016, after which France experienced a surge in mass migration, the figure is up by a whopping 86 per cent.

44 per cent of victims were located in the Paris region, with women being the victims on 91 per cent of occasions, with 75 per cent of victims being under the age of 30 and 36 per cent of those being minors.

“It should be noted that this data comes at the same time that France’s migration population has exploded,” reports Remix News.

“With 63 percent of those arrested for sexual assault and 92 percent for petty theft in public transport being foreigners, according to data from 2019. Similar data is seen in Germany, where 59 percent of all sexual assaults on German trains are attributed to foreigners, with sexual crimes doubling since 2019.”

The study also found that 56 per cent of women were afraid to ride on public transport in the Ile-de-France (Paris) rail network, while 80 per cent said they were constantly on alert.

The figures were released at the same time as another batch of statistics from the UK were made public which found that foreigners were responsible for nearly a quarter of recorded sex crimes.

“While most violence against women is committed by members of their close circle, the fact remains that public spaces, and particularly public transport networks, remain places where women are exposed to sexist and sexual violence as soon as they enter them,” said Miprof Secretary General Roxana Maracineanu.

As we previously reported, a left-wing politician who campaigned for the rights of migrants was brutally beaten by a gang of ‘North African’ men yards from her own front door in France.

As we highlight in the video below, despite women typically voting in favor of more mass migration, the consequences continue to be experienced across western countries.

