'Successful' US-Russia Talks Conclude After 4+ Hours, With No Ukraine Or EU Reps

The day of a high-level and much anticipated US-Russia meeting toward achieving the end of the war in Ukraine was held in Saudi Arabia, hailed by Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, as "successful" after about four-hours-and-a-half hours of talks.

However, Ukraine's President Zelensky was sidelined as were the European allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led the Russian delegation meeting US officials, including Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Via Reuters

Both sides have said they are looking forward to the meeting paving a way for a near-future bilateral summit between Presidents Trump and Putin.

Secretary Rubio issued a statement in the wake of the meeting, which most interestingly included an agreement for election to be held in Ukraine, which Zelensky certainly isn't going to like (and probably won't agree to), given also he just recently argued that martial law prevents this. According to what was agreed to based on Rubio's readout:

Two sides agree to broadly to pursue three goals: allowing back staffing at their embassies in Washington and Moscow and to establish respective high-level teams to support Ukraine peace talks .

. And three: Explore closer restored relations and economic cooperation between the US and Russia

between the US and Russia Rubio stressed that any agreement must be "acceptable" to US, Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

The plan has three stages: a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and signing a final agreement , according to Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich on X

, according to Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich on X Lavrov has said: We have agreed that a mechanism for a settlement of the Ukraine conflict will be formed in the near future, and ambassadors will be appointed ASAP to lead these efforts.

Inside the room...

It's an utter farce to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia with the U.S. and Russia without Ukraine.



It’s like your arsonist neighbor and two people who don't even live anywhere near you deciding to remodel your house while it's on fire...without asking you what you want. pic.twitter.com/VOP7bbchpJ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 18, 2025

Pushing back against critics, Rubio emphasized that Ukraine has not been sidelined, though Zelensky nor any Kiev representative was invited to the talks in Riyadh. "He’s the only leader in the world that could have started this process here today," he said.

The State Department readout said Tuesday's meeting puts the two sides "on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides." More details via Bloomberg:

They also agreed to “address irritants” in US-Russia relations to restore the work of their diplomatic missions, and to “lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest” once the war ends, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said they discussed a summit between Trump and Putin but it was unlikely to take place next week. “It’s hard to say yet that we’re getting closer, but there was a conversation,” Ushakov said of the US and Russian positions after the meeting, according to the state-run Tass news agency. Ushakov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represented the Kremlin at the talks that included White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan was also present. Trump is determined to “move very quickly” on securing a permanent settlement in Ukraine, Waltz said in a briefing by the US side. Rubio said he was convinced Russia’s willing to engage “in a serious process” on Ukraine, while Witkoff called the meeting a “very, very solid session.”

🚨National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on President Trump pushing for an end to war:



"President Trump has shifted the entire global conversation from not IF the war is going to end, but just HOW it's going to end."

pic.twitter.com/fcp6uK1pyC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 18, 2025

Complaining about lack of EU representation, Ursula von der Leyen has claimed Europe has contributed more "financially and militarily" to Ukraine than anyone else.

Zelensky, who is currently visiting Ankara, said his country seeks "security guarantees from US, EU, Turkey" against Russia. It seems he may actually acquiesce to the US taking the option of NATO membership off the table permanently - as this was never a realistic path in the first place.

Via AFP

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko has emphasized that in reality the EU has canceled itself, and that's why it's not a trustworthy partner to negotiate peace, or be in the room. He pointed to the EU’s repeatedly stated desire to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," stressing that "this rules out any role for the EU and European countries in the upcoming negotiations to resolve the conflict in and around Ukraine."