Super Bowl Pales In Comparison To The Biggest Game In Soccer

While Americans are getting ready for the 59th Super Bowl, the rest of the world isn't as fussed about what is arguably the biggest overall spectacle in the world of sports.

With all the headlines surrounding the Super Bowl and the show that comes with it, Statista's Felix Richter notes that it’s easy to overestimate the global appeal of the biggest game in (American) football.

Speaking of football, soccer, i.e. the proper kind of football from a European perspective, far exceeds the Super Bowl in terms of global interest. The FIFA World Cup Final, played every four years to culminate a month-long tournament of 32 nations, really is the biggest game in the world, regularly reaching more than a billion people across the globe.

According to FIFA, the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France reached an average live audience of 571 million viewers across the globe, with more than 1.4 billion people watching at least one minute of the 120-minute thriller live.

The 2024 Super Bowl pales in comparison, despite reaching new viewing records both domestically and internationally.

According to Nielsen, Super Bowl LVIII drew an average audience of 123.7 million viewers in the U.S. plus a total international audience of 62.5 million.

Over the past decade, Super Bowl viewership has experienced fluctuations.

After a peak in 2015, where Super Bowl XLIX was watched by almost 115 million people, viewership declined in four consecutive years, even dropping back below 100 million in 2019 and 2021.

However, recent games have seen a resurgence in audience numbers, culminating in the record-breaking viewership of Super Bowl LVIII, which some have attributed to Taylor Swift’s unmatched popularity and her relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Swift-Kelce storyline has further added to the Super Bowl's significance not only as a sporting event but also as a cultural phenomenon that captivates millions across the nation. It is this combination of sports, show and commerce that makes it true must-see TV.