Suspected Pirates Swarm Bulk Carrier In Critical Red Sea Maritime Chokepoint

This week's maritime focus, mostly centered on Ukraine's drone strikes against Russia's shadow-fleet tankers, has shifted to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the critical chokepoint linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where reports now indicate a bulk carrier has come under attack.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report that a bulk carrier transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was attacked by a swarm of 15 small craft.

"A vessel reports sighting approximately 15 small craft; some of the small craft closed to within a range of 1–2 cables, and there was an exchange of fire," UKMTO wrote in a warning notice.

Maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic posted an update on X stating that the bulk carrier was approximately 14 nautical miles west of Yemen when the captain issued the first distress call.

MarineTraffic provided further details about the attack:

A bulk carrier transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait came under attack early Friday, according to incident reports shared by UKMTO. #MarineTraffic data shows the vessel Bobic maintaining speed while altering course at 03:32 UTC, approximately 14 nautical miles west of Yemen, when the first distress call was issued. The ship reported being approached by up to 15 small craft, prompting its onboard security team to return fire. A second attack followed shortly afterward, involving two skiffs and a suspected mothership several miles away. Another vessel, the Globe Aliki, was also transiting the area at the time and crossed paths with the Bobic at 03:35 UTC. According to reports, the Globe Aliki observed the small boats from roughly 1 nautical mile away, describing them as fishing-type craft. The vessel itself was not targeted. Prior to the incident, AIS data shows that on 3 December at 17:55 UTC, the Bobic's AIS destination was changed to "Armed Guard Onboard." On 5 December at 05:47 UTC, the AIS destination changed again to "Chinese Crew." The Bobic is now continuing toward its next port of call, with all crew reported safe and the security team having successfully repelled both attacks.

Shipping journal Lloyd's List posted exclusive footage showing security personnel on the ship firing long rifles at the small boats.

Lloyd's List noted: "The lack of serious intent from the attackers, as well as the location of the incident, suggest the perpetrators are as likely to be local fishermen protecting their nets and lines as they are to be Somali pirates or Houthi militants."