Sweden Lets 5 Suspects Held In Killing Of Quran-Burning Activist Go Free

Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam activist Salwan Momika was shot dead overnight on Wednesday, shockingly as he was in the middle of a live-stream in his apartment.

Five people had immediately been arrested in connection with the murder. Suspicion has been raised over the obvious likelihood that Islamic hardliners took his life, given Momika had become well-known for holding regular Quran-burning events. He would also upload videos of this ultra-provocative religious offense towards Islam to the internet.

It's unclear what specific evidence police had on the five suspects, for example whether they were actually apprehended at the apartment grounds where the killing took place. The speed at which they were arrested, within hours of Momika's death being revealed, strongly suggests they may have been linked to the scene.

WANA via Reuters

But shockingly, the suspects who have not been named, have been released. "A Swedish prosecutor said on Friday he had decided to release from detention five suspects who were held over the killing on Wednesday of an anti-Islam campaigner," Reuters confirms.

Just a day prior, here's how Anna Westberg from Stockholm police's media center presented the initial arrests: "Five people were arrested overnight in connection with the murder incident."

The suspects' release is sure to arouse deep anger and frustration among the European right, given it has the appearance of pro-Islamic appeasement.

Meanwhile the police are presenting it as a case of the evidence being thin:

While five suspects were initially apprehended by police, the suspicion against them had weakened as the investigation progressed, Senior Prosecutor Rasmus Oman said in a statement on Friday. The five were, however, still subject to further investigation, Oman said.

Also interesting is that Swedish police have raised the possibility of foreign involvement in the killing.

This also as Reuters highlights the following past statement out of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in 2023 that people who desecrate the Koran should face the "most severe punishment" and that Sweden had "gone into battle-array for war on the Muslim world" by supporting those responsible.

Salwan Momika, AFP/Getty Images

Momika's Quran-burning events have long been widely condemned in Europe and internationally (especially Middle East leaders) as incitement; however, the slain activist always defended what he was doing as acts of free expression.

His native Iraq was especially outraged that Swedish authorities allowed and protected the Quran-burning events. However, a Swedish court was expected to rule on whether it is protected speech.