Sweden: The Number Of Mosques Has Surged Nearly 4,200% In Just 25 Years

Via Remix News,

Sweden has seen massive demographic changes over the last 25 years, and this is not only reflected in the demographic composition, but also the religious composition of the country. While churches continue to close their doors, the country went from approximately seven mosques in 2000 to now 300 in 2025.

The exact figures are difficult to ascertain, however, the 300 mosques refers to permanent prayer places built for Muslim worship, which often feature a minaret and a dome. If unofficial places of Muslim worship are factored in, such as converted shops or basements, the number would likely be far higher, according to Swedish newspaper Samnytt.

“If by mosque you mean a Muslim place of worship, the number may be close to 300,” said Frederic Brusi, the knowledge officer of the Swedish Agency for Support to Religious Communities.

As in other European countries, many of these mosques receive funding from abroad, and overall, the finances behind many of them remain murky.

“In several cases, Swedish mosque construction has been partially or completely financed with money from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar or Turkey. In the case of Saudi Arabia alone, there is talk of billions. There is also information in the media that every fourth Swedish mosque is financed by the Sunni Muslim and Wahhabi kingdom,” writes Samnytt.

Keeping track of the growth in mosques is very difficult due to a lack of public statistics, with the Swedish paper pointing to mosques like Masjid Aysha, which is run by the non-profit association Scandinavian Islamic Organization (SIO) based out of Stockholm. While the mosque has been operating for 20 years, it remains unclear if it is even registered as an official mosque in the country, as there is no public list of registered mosques.

More and more mosques are in the pipeline as well, with construction taking place across the country. In one city, Helsingborg, a mosque being billed as “Scandinavia’s largest mosque” has so far raised 68 million kroner (€6.3 million) for its construction.

The money has been collected through influencers and social media campaigns on TikTok and Instagram, but money is also flowing from international locations. Due to the huge sum the mosque has raised, questions are being asked about where the money is actually coming from. In one video clip posted by the mosque, recipients chant “Allahu Akbar” when their funding reached 10 million kronor.

Another mosque, which organizers are billing as the largest mosque in all of Northern Europe, is under construction in Skärholmen, a neighborhood in Stockholm. The money is not only financed by Swedish taxpayers but also foreign donors, which has sparked controversy within the country.

“According to information from the local newspaper Mitt i, the association behind the construction of the Skärholmen mosque has chosen to hire the Turkish construction company EMUG, which is linked to the Islamist movement Milli Görüs. The organization has previously been criticized for anti-democratic values ​​and anti-Semitism, as well as for working to replace the Western social model with an Islamic social order,” writes Samnytt.

Government officials also say more mosques are on the way.

“We have freedom of religion in this country, we have countless churches and not nearly as many mosques, so of course we need to build more mosques as long as it takes for people to be able to practice their religion,” said Karin Wanngård, Stockholm’s finance mayor.

Certainly, the country’s demographic picture has been radically transformed, with Muslims making up a significant voting bloc, especially in the country’s cities.

Last year, Remix News reported that Yasir Qadhi, a Pakistani-born American theologian, predicted that in just one generation, half of Malmö’s population would be Muslim.

🇸🇪❗️ SHOOTINGS IN SWEDEN: STATISTICS



Since January 2023, there have been 593 reported shootings across Sweden, resulting in 169 injuries and 91 deaths.



The vast majority occur in the main cities of Stockholm, Malmö, and Gothenburg, but shootings are now commonplace across the… pic.twitter.com/A3KqIgKYzc — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 18, 2024

“Walking through the streets of Malmö is like walking through Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, or Damascus, the capital of Syria,” said Yasir Qadhi, a Pakistani-born American theologian, as reported in the Swedish newspaper Samnytt.

He also shared his theory with the world that the towns he mentioned would become Muslim towns because while Swedes have few children, it is not uncommon for a Muslim family to have five or six. In a generation’s time, Malmö will not be dominated by Swedes, according to the Muslim theologian.

As Remix News previously reported, ethnic Swedish children are already a minority in the school system of Malmö, with one Swedish academic reacting to the massive demographic transformation known as the Great Replacement by claiming that schools should be taught in Arabic, as Swedish is now a minority language.

Conservatives in Sweden have long pointed to Malmö as a picture of the future that the majority of Swedes remain opposed to, as the city has completely transformed from nearly all ethnic Swedes into a multicultural area marked by urban decay, no-go zones controlled by migrant clans, and a city unsafe for women in many areas.

Data also shows that migrants and those of a migrant background are responsible for the vast majority of murders, shootings, gang rapes, and robberies in Sweden. Unfortunately, many of these killings are perpetrated by members of the Middle Eastern community, which is predominantly Muslim.

In 2023, the leader of the right-wing Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, said many mosques need to be torn down. He says that Islamic places of worship in Sweden are a breeding ground for radicalized thought and the anti-West propaganda that is infiltrating the country’s social fabric and sowing discord in Swedish communities.



“It is not a right to come to our country and build monuments to a foreign and imperialist ideology,” Åkesson told his party’s faithful. “In the long term, we need to start confiscating and demolishing mosque buildings where anti-democratic, anti-Swedish, homophobic, or anti-Semitic propaganda or general misinformation about Swedish society is spread.”

Read more here...