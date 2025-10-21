Sweden Tells Citizens To Prepare For "War Mode"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFPlan.com,

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) members should prepare their citizens for “war mode.”

Jonson said that the possibility of a war with Russia is still on the table.

Jonson told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), as reported by RT, in an interview published on Sunday.

“To preserve peace, we must prepare ourselves both mentally and militarily for the possibility of war,” the official said. “A change in mentality is necessary: We must switch to war mode to resolutely deter, defend, and preserve the peace.”

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, Warsaw, Poland, April 3, 2025. © Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moscow has long viewed the Ukraine conflict as a NATO proxy war aimed at undermining Russia’s security following decades of expansion.

Sweden is the bloc’s newest member, while Ukraine was 'promised' accession sometime in the future.

RT reports that The European Commission last week unveiled a roadmap outlining its plans to expand joint arms procurement to at least 40% by 2027.

The document emphasized the need to “invest more, invest together, and invest European,” citing global strategic shifts to other regions among “traditional allies.”

The push for greater defense spending aligns with calls from US President Trump, who has demanded that European members buy more American weapons – including for Ukrainian use.

Jonson justified such purchases, saying that Europe “simply doesn’t have or cannot yet produce” the necessary systems.

“Ukraine needs these assets fast,” he said. “If Europe lacks them, it’s logical to procure them from the US.”

Recently, several American officials told the Wall Street Journal, according to a report by Yahoo News that Trump is putting much more pressure on the Ukrainian ruler Volodymyr Zelensky than he is on Russia.

Officials say that they have observed Trump’s “hesitation to push Putin, who has shown little interest in concessions needed for a deal.”

One Wall Street Journal source noted that “the White House has put more pressure on Kiev than on Moscow.”