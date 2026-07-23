Swedish Police Veteran Warns Islamization Is Replacing Gang Violence As Country's Defining Threat

Via Remix News,

A veteran Swedish police officer says tougher criminal laws have sharply improved security in Uppsala, but warns that Islamization and parallel social structures now pose a deeper long-term threat.

Maria Rosander, a police officer of 17 years and Sweden Democrat group leader in Uppsala, told Samnytt that conditions for officers had changed dramatically since shootings and explosions reached crisis levels.

“From a police point of view, it’s like night and day,” she said.

Rosander credited tougher sentences, expanded surveillance, better cooperation between police regions, and greater use of covert measures. Suspected young gang recruits can now be intercepted before carrying out attacks, she said.

The improvement showed that political decisions could reverse criminal decline, but it still has a long way to go. “We have come to the conclusion that it is not profitable to be a criminal,” Rosander said.

However, the police chief suggested that while legislation to tackle gang violence was starting to produce the desired effect, religious segregation and increased Islamization across Swedish society remain a huge problem.

“Islamization is a contributing factor to what we have seen in society. I am absolutely convinced of that,” she said.

Rosander described the mosque in Uppsala as a symbol of segregation, honor-based oppression and unequal treatment of men and women. She said female officers were often ignored in favor of male colleagues and claimed girls in heavily segregated areas were kept away from public life.

“We are letting Islamization creep in to the point where we will not be able to say no,” she said. “Society is being eaten from within.”

Rosander called for a halt to new mosque construction, restrictions on the niqab and burqa in public, and a ban on children wearing Islamic veils.

She also rejected the language of integration. “I think we should talk about assimilation,” she said.

Swedish society, Rosander argued, should not continually adapt to newcomers who maintain separate cultural and social systems. She criticized multilingual municipal information, saying it removed incentives to learn Swedish.

Rosander further claimed that parallel structures were facilitating welfare abuse, false address registration, and informal financial transfers through religious networks.

She described couples registering at separate addresses while remaining married under Islamic law, allowing them to claim additional housing and benefits.

“The woman receives housing allowance, extra allowance and an apartment for her children,” she said. “The man also receives an apartment that he rents out illegally.”

Rosander also warned that foreign criminal gang networks were deeply established in Uppsala’s vulnerable districts. “We absolutely have gang structures in our society,” she said.

She said extended families repeatedly appeared in criminal investigations and described reports of business owners being forced to pay protection money.

“It’s classic mafia,” she said. “I see clan and mafia as basically the same thing.”

“It’s not the Swedes. These are foreign groups that have connections to organized crime and networks,” Rosander added.

“It is not Swedish youth who commit these crimes.”

Rosander called for stricter background checks for sensitive public-sector positions, arguing that clan loyalty could override loyalty to Swedish institutions.

She also criticized Uppsala Municipality for allegedly failing to scrutinize the foreign funding of Muslim associations and mosque projects.

“If you can’t account for 100 percent where the money comes from, it should never be opened,” she said.

Rosander supports an active remigration policy and wants Uppsala to establish a municipal unit focused on illegal residence, improper settlement, and misuse of public housing.

“For me, remigration is necessary,” she said.

She said Sweden’s success in reducing crime proved that its cultural decline could be reversed, but only if politicians were willing to confront uncomfortable realities.

“As a Swede, I should not have to change my life and start deviating from things that we in Sweden have always done just to suit someone else,” she said.

Read the full interview here.

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