Switzerland Halts Military Exports To US, Citing Iran War Neutrality 

Switzerland on Friday announced it is halting all military and defense exports to the United States, citing its neutrality, coming as the Iran war reaches the three week mark.

"Exports of war materiel to the US cannot currently be authorized," the government said, as quoted in Bloomberg. The statement specifically referenced Washington's "international armed conflict" in the Middle East.

Source: screengrab via Johnny Harris/YouTube

The announcement might not be a surprise, given similar past stances by Switzerland; however it comes at a sensitive moment where President Trump has been expressing frustration at Europe and NATO for not stepping up to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

There were signs of this coming:

Last weekend, the Swiss government said it had rejected two US flyover requests on Iran-related war flights but permitted three others, also citing Switzerland’s neutrality law. Following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Switzerland imposed bans on flights over Swiss airspace and weapons exports to countries involved in the war. It later lifted them.

As for data on past American purchases of Swiss defense items, it's not significant enough to put any kind of dent in Pentagon preparedness, but it remains of a highly symbolic and political snub - at least that's how the White House will likely see it

According to figures in Trading Economics:

Switzerland Imports from United States of Arms and ammunition, parts and accessories was US$46.18 Million during 2024, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Switzerland Imports from United States of Arms and ammunition, parts and accessories: But an important distinction is that the move only impacts official defense and military-use items.

According to more figures via Tradining Economics:

Much skepticism toward Washington and Tel Aviv's Iran adventure has been expressed this week from Europe. Iran "is not our war," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Also European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas similarly echoed: "This is not Europe's war."