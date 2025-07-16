Syrian HTS Troops Mass Murder Civilians At Hospital In South, Days After US Drops Terror Designation

There is gruesome evidence emerging of mass atrocities in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda, where government soldiers under the Sharaa/Jolani regime have been conducing sectarian attacks on Druze and Christians, while seeking to get the etho-religions Druze community to lay down their weapons.

New disturbing images emerging Wednesday show dozens of dead civilians strewn about the floor at the National Hospital of Suwayda. The images seem authentic and verified, as Syria expert Joshua Landis of the University of Oklahoma has described that a regime soldier in the aftermath filmed the results of the massacre while proclaiming "God is Great" and that there has been 'victory' over the Druze there.

Russia's RT News has also picked up on the footage, captioning the "HORRIFIC images reportedly out of Suweida hospital in South Syria shows staff MASSACRED" for "Suspected of being Druze" — as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) describes.

Exact number of dead and wounded are unknown at this early point, but the hospital was under siege by the government forces of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). London-based SOHR writes:

SOHR sources denied a statement issued by the Information and Communication Department of the Ministry of Defence, which accused “outlaw groups of taking the national hospital in Al-Suwaidaa as a starting point to launch their operations against the army and internal security forces. SOHR warns of the continued siege of Al-Suwaidaa National hospital and targeting or storming it under flimsy pretexts. Reliable SOHR sources confirmed that there are medical staff and patients only inside the national hospital in Al-Suwaidaa, without the presence of any armed manifestations. The third floor of the hospital was also bombed by the Ministry of Defence forces, which besieged the hospital from all sides, putting it out of service. The hospital suffers from a blockade that prevents medical supplies from reaching it, further aggravating the situation.

It appears everyone in the hospital has been massacred. Sick and wounded patients were reportedly murdered in cold blood in their hospital beads.

HTS has just taken off the US-designated terrorism list earlier this month, after Trump had posed with its leader Sharaa (Jolani, who had earlier been a member of ISIS) while visiting Riyadh, expressing hope that he'll make for a good post-Assad ruler.

These US-backed jihadist thugs have also been attacking more churches in Syria's south...

Recall that Trump had gone so far as to praise al-Sharaa as a "young, attractive guy" who has a "real shot at doing a good job". There was no mention at the time of protecting some of the world's most ancient churches and Syria's sizeable Christian community.

The fruit of that 'good job' thus far has been a genocidal campaign launched against Alawites near Latakia, Druze in the south - as is happening currently, as well as attacks on churches, including last month's suicide bombing of St. Elias Orthodox Church in Damascus, which left at least 25 people - including children - dead. A group affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham actually took responsibility.