Syrian Leader With $10M Bounty On His Head Meets With Delegation From Country That Put The $10M Bounty On His Head

On Friday for the first time top Biden administration envoys met with Abu Mohammed al-Jolani in Damascus. Ironically the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader, who has reverted to going by his birth name of Ahmad al-Sharaa, is wanted by the FBI for terrorism and still has a $10 million bounty on his head.

That didn't stop Barbara A. Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, and a Biden admin delegation from meeting with the HTS leader in Damascus, where they discussed sanctions, the thorny issue of the $10 million reward, and locating missing US citizens in Syria (specifically journalist Austin Tice).

HTS leader who has a $10 million bounty on his head meets with delegation from country that put the $10 million bounty on his head

Jolani is trying to present himself as a "moderate". Perhaps this is why for one of the first times he allowed himself to be photographed alongside a woman without a head-covering.

He and HTS are trying to attract Western legitimacy and support, and so have pledged to uphold the rights of women and non-Muslim religious communities (such as Christians, Alawites, Druze, etc.)

In the aftermath of the Friday meeting a member of the US delegation called it "good and productive." This marked the first trip to Damascus by State Department officials in over a decade.

American diplomats had long refused to meet with the now ousted President Bashar al-Assad, yet now they quickly flock to the Syrian capital to embrace someone who literally fought with ISIS a mere few years ago.

The US had shuttered its embassy in Damascus and relocated its diplomatic staff by 2012, in protest of the Assad 'regime'. All the while US intelligence had ramped up its covert operations for regime change known as 'Timber Sycamore'.

The NY Times had previously described of these efforts, "The shuttering of the C.I.A. program, one of the most expensive efforts to arm and train rebels since the agency’s program arming the mujahedeen in Afghanistan during the 1980s, has forced a reckoning over its successes and failures."

Reporter: Is $10,000,000 for Jolani still valid?



Miller: It is



Reporter: So if someone arrested him and gave him to US, he/she is gonna take 10 million dollars



Miller: I’m not gonna deal with hypotheticals



Matt Lee: The reward can’t be claimed by a government official… pic.twitter.com/Z1H5ka10pv — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) December 17, 2024

Now, with apparently mission accomplished, and Assad in Moscow, the US is returning its diplomatic presence to Damascus, perhaps permanently.

For the Friday meeting between the US officials and Jolani, Leaf was "accompanied by former U.S. envoy to Syria Daniel Rubinstein who will stay in Syria as the top U.S. diplomat on the ground." Clearly, Washington is now OK with Syria being run by an al-Qaeda faction, and as Israeli and Turkey divide up the territorial spoils in the south and north.