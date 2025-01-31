Syrian Leaders Demand Russia 'Hand Over Assad, Pay Compensation'

Syria's ruling Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the freshly self-appointed "President" of Syria Ahmad al-Sharaa (or Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), have demanded that Russia hand over ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian HTS officials are also demanding "compensation" from Moscow after it sent its military forces in support of Assad since 2015. Russia is being asked to help with "reconstruction and recovery" following 13-years of war.

A prior Putin visit to Damascus. Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Sharaa's Islamist government wants Russia to rebuild trust through "concrete measures such as compensation, reconstruction and recovery."

All of this was conveyed in a meeting which took place this week between HTS and a Russian delegation in Damascus, which was a first since Assad fled on December 8. Russia quickly granted Assad and his family asylum, but he hasn't been seen or photographed since.

It's widely been reported that he is in Moscow, and many rumors have persisted - such as that he was supposedly poisoned - but none have proved true.

Of course, Russia is very unlikely to send Assad back to Syria; however, the Kremlin does have a strategic interest in keeping its naval and air bases on Syria's Mediterranean coast. Military equipment has been largely packed up and moved elsewhere over the past weeks.

The status of the Tartous naval base and Hmeimim airbase remains unresolved:

Satellite imagery recently showed large-scale transportation of Russian equipment and vehicles towards the Tartous naval base. Bogdanov told reporters that “no progress has been made on the issue [of the bases],” and that “more negotiations are needed,” according to Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian delegation to Damascus was led by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. "The meeting was generally good, it lasted three hours and included an official dinner … In general, the meeting was constructive and the atmosphere was positive," Bogdanov told a press briefing.

The two sides "agreed to continue contacts to strengthen relations and understanding in the field of foreign policy."

The Kremlin has been asked about the reports of a demand to boot Assad from Russia, but has not confirmed or denied that the request was made.

Why are you stunned that the ISIS-aligned goon who murdered Hevrin Khalaf spoke at Jolani’s “victory” party?



Isn’t this what would inevitably happen when the former leader of Syrian Al Qaeda took power after a decade long dirty war on the govt?



Don’t say we didn’t warn you! https://t.co/ZtrVYvETzJ — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Russian forces are still present on Syria's coast, but likely at diminished capacity, with reports saying much equipment has already been moved to a port in Eastern Libya under Khalifa Haftar.