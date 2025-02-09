Syria's New Rulers 'Open' To Letting Russian Bases Stay

In an unexpected development, Syria's Islamist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) government says it is 'open' to allowing Russia to keep its permanent air and naval bases on the Mediterranean coast.

Russian forces throughout the country had rapidly pulled back to the two bases since Bashar al-Assad's December 8 ouster. Since then the naval base at Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base near Latakia have seen a scramble of personnel packing up equipment, with the fate of the bases uncertain.

picture alliance/Russian MoD

Regional reports have said that much of the equipment is being relocated to a 'friendly' port in eastern Libya under warlord Khalifa Haftar. But Moscow would clearly like to maintain its only deep-water Mediterranean port, and wants the best outcome for its strategic presence in the Middle East.

Of course, the West is pressuring HTS and self-declared President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Jolani) to boot the Russian bases.

The Washington Post reports, "Syria is open to letting Russia keep its air and naval bases along the Mediterranean coast as long as any agreement with the Kremlin serves the country’s interests, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said in an interview this week, underscoring the pragmatic approach taken by his government as it charts new alliances and reassesses old ones forged under the previous regime."

It appears the new Syrian government realizes it may be more valuable to deal with Russia closely rather than force its exit from the region, as part of a pragmatic approach:

Russia’s attitude toward the new Syrian government has “improved significantly” since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in December, and Damascus is weighing Moscow’s demands, Abu Qasra said, signaling a dramatic shift among the former militants who make up the new Syrian government. Until recently, rebel fighters like Abu Qasra, a key leader in Syria’s insurgency, were under constant bombardment by Russian warplanes. But “in politics, there are no permanent enemies,” he said of Moscow, once Assad’s most powerful ally. Asked if Russia would be allowed to maintain its naval port at Tartus and the Hmeimim air base in Latakia, Abu Qasra said: “If we get benefits for Syria out of this, yes.”

One major card that Washington has yet to play is the ongoing crippling sanctions which still have not been lifted. Currently the EU is said to be discussing lifting its sanctions on the country's oil and energy sector, but the US appears in no hurry.

Washington might attempt a quid pro quo which requires Damascus to tell the Russians to finally pack it up and leave, and in return US sanctions would be dropped. The capital and most other cities still only have perhaps an hour of electricity a day, and food and basic necessities of life are still extremely expensive after sanctions-induced inflation.

But also, other US officials might see Russia as possibly a stabilizing presence at a moment Trump is said to be mulling a US withdrawal from Syria. Russia is generally friendly with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, made up largely of Syrian Kurds, and the fear is that Turkey will move in to northern Syria. A Russian presence might dissuade or balance this, however.