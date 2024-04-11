From Taiwan To Fentanyl: Biden–Xi Dialogue Changes Nothing

Authored by Antonio Graceffo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference after meeting with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' week in Woodside, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentary

Biden–Xi talks change nothing about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) ambitions: seize Taiwan, destabilize global shipping, distribute fentanyl, and prepare for war by 2035.

On April 2, in their first conversation since November 2023, President Joe Biden and CCP leader Xi Jinping discussed several pressing issues. These included Beijing’s ongoing economic support for Russia, Chinese military aggression toward Taiwan, Chinese cyberattacks on the United States and its allies, and the CCP’s interference in the 2024 U.S. elections, as well as urging Xi to convince Iran to halt support for terrorists and stop the export of fentanyl precursor chemicals. Xi, for his part, wants President Biden to remove U.S. technology curbs and chip bans.

The irony of this dialogue lies in Xi’s absolute power within China. With a mere phone call or statement, he could instantly halt support for Russia; end CCP aggression toward Taiwan; demand Iran cease support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis; stop fentanyl exports; or prevent CCP interference in elections. The fact that he doesn’t take such actions suggests that this is the way Xi wants it. These policies persist because he believes that they are best for the CCP.

None of the issues discussed were new. The United States has engaged with China on these issues numerous times in the past. The Taiwan debate, for example, goes back more than half a century. The Russia–Ukraine war is now in its third year, and the only reason the Russian economy has not collapsed is because of the CCP’s ongoing support. The Middle East has always been a hotspot, but since Oct. 7, 2023, the unraveling has accelerated, with both Hamas and Hezbollah exchanging blows with the Israel Defense Forces. At the same time, global shipping is in peril because of the Houthis. Seizing on the opportunity, while the world is busy putting out fires elsewhere, the Somali pirates are back at work, hijacking ships. Xi could easily stop this by threatening to cut off economic and technological support for Tehran. But he has not and will not, irrespective of polite conversations with President Biden.

Xi has been concerned about the U.S. chip ban and technology restrictions on China, which he says are “creating risks“ in U.S.–China relations. However, the restrictions are there for good reason, as a matter of national security. The Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community has again identified the CCP as the country’s No. 1 national security threat.

The 2024 Threat Assessment reads, “Beijing will focus on building a fully modernized national defense and military force by 2035 and for the PLA to become a world-class military by 2049.”

Xi did not tell President Biden that he had canceled this goal; to achieve it, he needs U.S. technology and chips. Therefore, Xi has asked Washington to remove its tech restrictions so the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) can proceed on schedule and be ready to take on the United States in the coming years.

The chip and technology issue is just one more example of why these dialogues cannot and will not yield meaningful results. The Biden White House often refers to China as a competitor, not an enemy. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Intelligence Community regard China as a threat.

The DOD’s annual Military and Security Developments report involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) reads, “The PRC’s strategy entails deliberate and determined efforts to amass, improve, and harness the internal and external elements of national power that will place the PRC in a ‘leading position’ in an enduring competition between systems.”

As such, the U.S. military prepares for a war with the PLA on an ongoing basis.

A country you go to war against is an enemy, not a competitor. But whether the term “competitor” or “enemy” is used, it is not in the United States’ interest to enable the modernization of the PLA. This is why former President Donald Trump began a program of tariffs and restrictions on China trade and investment and why President Biden has continued and intensified these restrictions. At the same time, it is not in the CCP’s interest to meet any of the demands made by President Biden.

One area Xi and President Biden did agree on was global artificial intelligence (AI) governance—a concept that carries frightening implications as it will grant unprecedented censorship powers to those who write and enforce these rules. The United Nations, an organization in which the CCP holds significant influence, favors central control of AI.

A U.N. statement reads, “Globally coordinated AI governance is the only way to harness AI for humanity while addressing its risks and uncertainties as AI-related services.”

Wang Yi, director of China’s Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, issued a statement on AI asserting that “AI should always be placed under human control.” This naturally raises the question: Who will be the human controlling AI?

The only potential obstacle between Xi and the globalists in finalizing the details of AI governance is China’s desire to govern both the internet and global AI. The most likely outcome will resemble the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization, in which the CCP seeks to exert significant influence in drafting the rules and subsequently violates them as it sees fit.

As for all the other issues between Washington and Beijing, negotiation or resolution seems unattainable as the two countries are in direct conflict with each other.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times or ZeroHedge.