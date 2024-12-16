Taiwan Leaders Shocked By Size Of Chinese Military Drills, US Remains Mute

Last week we documented the launch of huge Chinese military drills encircling the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Taipei promptly blasted as an "unreasonable provocation". China's PLA military deployed warships and fighter jets to send yet another "stern warning" against "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces".

Since then the size of the new PLA drills have shocked Taiwan leaders. The PLA Eastern Theater Command deployed joint operations of the army, navy, air force and rocket force.

Illustrative: AFP/Getty Images

These assets have been largely concentrated in the Taiwan Strait, as well as surrounding Taiwan and the broader South China Sea. An "astonishing” number of Chinese vessels have been deployed at a scale that "could block external forces," Taiwan's Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-Sheng, said at a Taiwan Defense Ministry briefing days ago.

Financial Times has observed in a fresh report that Taiwan officials are struggling with how to respond in the face of exercises unprecedented in size:

A week ago, Taiwan was bracing for a Chinese military exercise to “punish” its president, Lai Ching-te, for a trip abroad that included two short visits to the US. It would have been another show of force from Beijing in retaliation for Taiwanese leaders asserting their country’s independence. But what happened next took Taipei by surprise. Its military and national security officials observed what they called the largest Chinese naval deployment in nearly 30 years. At the same time, Beijing announced partial restrictions on air traffic in seven zones hugging its coastline from Shanghai to Hong Kong for two days. There was not a word from the People’s Liberation Army, in contrast to the propaganda campaigns which tend to accompany its drills targeting Taipei.

Taiwan's military has warned that these drills constitute a threat which is more serious than in the past. "No matter if they have announced drills, the level of the threat to us is severe," Taiwan's defense ministry has said.

But the FT has noted a muted response from the US:

Washington, however, said that while Chinese military activity in the East and South China Seas was “elevated” following a broader increase over the last several years, it was “consistent” with levels seen during other large exercises. US officials emphasised that they did not see the activity as a response to Lai’s brief visits to Hawaii and Guam.

China's Defense Ministry has long been forewarning that PLA military actions will be "pushed further with each provocation of Taiwan independence until the issue is entirely resolved." So there is likely more ahead in the coming months.

🟡 NEW: Taiwan’s military has raised its alert level to “high,” launching combat readiness drills and setting up an emergency center. It said China deployed nearly 90 ships in waters surrounding the island amid reports of an unprecedented possible Chinese military drill. pic.twitter.com/ywPVLKJxjm — red. (@redstreamnet) December 9, 2024

All of this does indeed appear as retaliation and a pressure campaign by Beijing for Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's alleged "separatist" activities. China has condemned Lai's unofficial visits to Hawaii and Guam during a South Pacific tour which went on the week prior to last.

It was his first such visit to the United States since he entered office, and Beijing has vowed "strong countermeasures" in the wake of the trip. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council repeatedly slammed the "blatant provocations" from Beijing which harm regional peace and stability, while China has pointed to Taiwan and Washington provocations.