Tense UN Meeting Sees Russia, China Blast US 'Cowboy Behavior' Against Venezuela

A Tuesday UN Security Council session quickly grew tense and members squared off over what's happening off the coast of Venezuela, scene of apparent preparations for some kind of US military action.

Russia and China issued common condemnation of Washington, blasting a campaign of intimidation against Caracas which goes against the principles of the United Nations, and is based on "cowboy behavior".

via Reuters

The emergency session of the UNSC was formally requested by Venezuela and immediately backed by China and Russia.

Additionally the Chinese side complained that the US is currently "infringing upon other countries' sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests, seriously violate the UN Charter and international law, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro initially submitted a formal appeal to all 193 UN member states and Caribbean leaders, calling out the US "escalation of extremely serious aggression" and urging the UN to act.

The the American side wasn't having it, with US Ambassador Mike Waltz responding by saying, "The United States will do everything in its power to protect our hemisphere, our borders, and the American people."

"Maduro's ability to ‌sell Venezuela's oil enables his fraudulent claim to power and ‍his narco-terrorist ‍activities," Waltz said before the 15-member council. "The people of Venezuela, ⁠frankly, ‌deserve better."

The US administration's rhetoric has grown increasingly in favor of admitting the end goal is regime change, also connected with Trump's earlier declaration of "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil vessels sailing to and from Venezuela.

The American President has insisted that Maduro is using oil money to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping" and so it would be "smart" for him to step down.

American military assets, including special forces, are at the moment in a 'holding pattern' awaiting potential orders from the Commander-in-Chief, in a build-up which has been happening for a long time.