Terror Attacks Kick Off In 2025 – It's Only Going To Get Worse, So Be Prepared

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

In December of last year I published an article titled ‘Open Borders Have Created A Terror Attack Time Bomb In The US In 2025’. I noted that there was a significant confluence of events that was, in my view leading to an explosion of terror attacks just as conservatives take political power. I stated:

“Why is 2025 becoming more and more prominent as an inception date for an attack? Organized criminal gangs crossing the border as migrants. Foreign agents and terrorists slipping into the US using mass immigration as a cover. Leftist activists radicalized to believe they are righteous in their violence. Establishment elites and covert agencies creating false flag events. The conservative sweep on election day means we inherit all the messes that Joe Biden and his handlers created – Economic, political, social, and geopolitical. There will also be considerable motivation for establishment elites to create chaos from thin air while conservatives hold governmental power… …I believe an attack is inevitable in 2025 primarily because of the geopolitical brush fires being ignited across the globe right now. There is also always the looming danger of false flag events designed by covert actors trying to trick the public into placing blame on the wrong culprit…”

If the two attempted assassinations of Donald Trump in 2024 didn’t clue some people in, we’re on the verge of a violent year. It wasn’t hard to predict that terror incidents would come to dominate the news feeds, I just didn’t expect that this would happen on the the very first day of 2025.

The incident in New Orleans and the incident in Las Vegas at Trump’s hotel and casino share some rather strange details. Both Shamsud-Din Jabbar and Matthew Livelsberger are military veterans, both were stationed at Fort Bragg (now called Fort Liberty) and both were stationed in Afghanistan around the same time. (Take note that attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh also lived within an hour’s drive of Fort Bragg up until 2018). Both suspects also used car rental company Turo to obtain the vehicles used for their crimes.

However, authorities say there’s no evidence that the men knew each other and their Army deployment records do not show them working together.

Jabbar’s terror attack in New Orleans killed 15 people and injured dozens more, with reports that he was motivated by Islamic extremism and his goal was to send a message about the war in Gaza. Livelsberger’s message was apparently the opposite – mentioning in notes (which the FBI says are verified) that he wanted a “wake up call” for Americans to support Donald Trump, and warned of a collapse due to sabotage by Democrats.

An interesting side detail: Levelsberger was also a reality TV star on the History Channel show Ultimate Soldier Challenge. And, oddly, there is evidence that Livelsberger was a big Ukraine war proponent and even helped to recruit mercenaries for the Ukrainian side. This is generally not a cause that conservatives support.

I would point out that blowing up a cybertruck outside Trump’s Vegas hotel is an odd way to support Trump’s cause. Investigators claim the man shot himself before the vehicle exploded. I’m not sure how the logistics would work on that or how authorities could make that claim so early in the investigation.

I think it’s important to note that the Cybertruck is a self driving vehicle and that ANYONE could have killed Livelsberger, placed his body inside and then sent the car on its way loaded with explosives. Just a theory that should be taken into account.

Terror Attacks And Storytelling

There’s a lot more to these stories, but I think we need time for the evidence to present itself. I will say that given the current evidence the Vegas incident in particular reads as highly suspicious. The way government agencies have responded seems like narrative building rather than an honest assessment of the crime. They were constructing a story around Livelsberger on day one. Authorities even let reporters snoop around his house the day after the bombing. It’s incredibly odd.

Compare this to trans shooter Audrey Hale and her attack on the Christian school in Nashville in 2023. Look at how agencies tried to hide as much information as possible from the public (the attack was politically and ideologically motivated, yet they never called it terrorism). The government acts differently when a terror attack is real vs when a terror attack is rigged. When it’s a false flag, they try to plant conclusions in the public consciousness as quickly as possible.

The New Orleans incident? It’s hard to say. Maybe all the connections and timing are a coincidence. But if you think the past couple weeks have been strange I suggest you get used to it, because I suspect these kinds of events are about to become the new normal.

Leftists And The Monkey Wrench Gang

As I argued in December there is a serious risk of civil destabilization in 2025 caused by a steady series of terror attacks. Some of them might be planned by legitimate suspects while others could be fabricated by covert interests in order to stir up public fear. I would also warn specifically about far-left groups reverting to Weather Underground-like tactics in order to disrupt conservative reforms.

In terms of seemingly random disasters that benefit the leftist/globalist cause, I often refer to this as the “Monkey Wrench Gang” scenario. In 1975, author Edward Abbey published a politically charged fiction book titled ‘The Monkey Wrench Gang.’ The book portrays a group of environmentalist extremists out to stop the “pollution” of the southwestern US using the sabotage of machines and infrastructure as a means to grind development to a halt.

The Monkey Wrench Gang, published in 1975, has long been considered an inspirational work of fiction for the political left, but it is also treated as a sort of instruction manual for socialist militants – A guide for bringing down the system. It depicts the destruction of minor targets like billboards and bulldozers, up to and including the destruction of bridges, the derailment of trains and the attempted bombing of a dam. It’s sort of like the progressive version of The Turner Diaries, published in 1978.

After witnessing the “fiery but peaceful” activities of groups like Antifa and BLM during the 2020 riots I don’t find it hard to believe that there may also be an activist element in the US right now that’s willing to engage in infrastructure terrorism and political assassination. This is not to say that the leftists themselves are highly organized, but there is evidence that they are managed by calculating people behind the scenes.

In other words, elitist institutions can very easily use far-left actors to carry out terror attacks because leftists only need a “nudge” to go down that path. Just as many Islamic fundamentalists are so easy to nudge into mass violence.

Government Apathy Is A Form Of Terrorism

Another way that the establishment contributes to an atmosphere of instability is by simply doing nothing and letting bad things happen. For example, look at the fires in Southern California and the complete lack of infrastructure and resources needed to stop them. Look at the governmental indifference to preparedness. Now compare this to the calculated incompetence and mismanagement during the disastrous fires in Maui in 2023 and you might start to see a pattern…

In terms of foreign threats, the open border problem over the past four years has made attacks by outside elements a near guarantee. Biden’s apathy on the border was clearly strategic and was designed to create conditions for internal strife.

When the mass deportations start under Trump, be ready for “random attacks” to skyrocket. I have no doubt whatsoever that establishment interests (various think-tanks and globalist institutions) will instigate mass violence in response to deportations as a way to make the American public pay for their support of closed borders.

Problem, Reaction, Solution

Finally, be especially wary of government bureaucrats pretending they care about stopping the violence while using it as a rationale for restrictions and surveillance of American citizens. The laws we have in place are ALREADY more than enough to deal with the migrant problem or with psychotic woke activists. There is no need to diminish privacy rights, property rights, speech rights, self defense rights or institute martial law to accomplish a secure border and safe communities.

There are many Neo-cons within our government that will try to use public anger over lack of safety as a catalyst for further Patriot Act-like violations of our rights.

Anyone who calls for such measures should be immediately treated as suspect, including Donald Trump if it ever comes to that end. There are millions of patriots out there that view a Trump presidency as a “wait and see” scenario, not as a panacea that fixes all our ills.

In other words, patriots see the Trump Administration as a PAUSE on the civil war that would have happened under Kamala Harris and the Democrats. The next four years might just end up being one last deep breath before the plunge if Trump can’t follow through on his promises, or if Neo-cons and Neo-libs are allowed to use chaos as a vehicle to destroy our liberties.

Make The Establishment Mad – Be Proactive

In terms of the immediate threat of increasing terror events, it’s not something that we need to live in fear of but it is something we need to be prepared for. Simple planning changes outcomes – Why not carry an EDC kit in your car? At the very least, have a sidearm, extra mags, a medical kit with tourniquets, blood stopping gauze, Israeli bandages and chest seals. Finally, train for emergencies and learn how to manage panic in yourself and others.

Bad things are going to happen around you, or to you. If you stay calm then you have a chance of eliminating the threat or, at the very least, mitigating the damage.

The goal of national destabilization and terror campaigns is to force the populace into a reactionary mindset (read up on Operation Gladio in Europe for better understanding). The last thing the establishment wants is for Americans to be proactive; they don’t want you to be prepared, they don’t want you to intervene and they certainly don’t want you to organize. What they want is for the public to always turn to a central authority, to always wait for others to fix the problem. They want you to wait for permission to act.

This cannot be the way if we are facing a widespread agenda of national sabotage. Our purpose must be to fix these problems ourselves.

* * *

