Terrorism In Europe

According to the latest Europol report, there were 380 arrests made for terrorist offenses in the EU last year.

Statista's Anna Fleck reports that of these, 266 were related to jihadist terrorism, most were carried out in France (93), Spain (46), Germany (30), Belgium (22), Italy (21) and the Netherlands (21).

Nevertheless, the majority of the 28 attacks completed, foiled or failed were related to left-wing and anarchist activities (18).

Terrorism claimed the lives of four people in the EU in 2022, with two deaths resulting from jihadist attacks and two from a right-wing terrorist attack.