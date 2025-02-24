'Terrorist Attack' Rocks Russian Consulate In France On 3-Year Ukraine War Mark

A suspected terror attack has taken place against the Russian consulate in the French city of Marseille on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed, after explosions erupted inside the consulate's walls. Three explosive devices were thrown onto the grounds of the consulate which detonated, resulting in damage but no casualties. The diplomatic compound has subsequently been sealed off by police pending an investigation.

The attack corresponded to the three-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Army poured across the borders from Russia and staging grounds in Belarus on February 24, 2022.

There are reports that one of the devices failed to detonate, and the building in the southern port city is swarming with police and firefighters, as "around thirty units" were dispatched to the scene, AFP describes. The device that did not explode was later detonated by a police-operated robot.

"The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing.

"We demand that the host country undertake exhaustive and speedy investigative measures, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russia's foreign missions," she said. This isn't the first time explosives have been 'randomly' hurled at Russian diplomatic compounds in Europe, but this one clearly planned and timed to mark the day of Feb.24.

The Associated Press has some further details as follows:

A second device, which was also thrown against the consulate's outer wall, did not explode and fell to the sidewalk. A bomb disposal expert was called to the scene. The suspect fled and an investigation has been launched, an official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named by national police policy. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect or a motive.

For its part the French government has "condemned any attack on the security of diplomatic compounds. The inviolability, protection and integrity of diplomatic and consular premises, as well as their personnel, are fundamental principles of international law" in a statement.

Russian embassies and consulates are on high alert worldwide, given the potential for more attacks marking three years since the invasion.

'All the hallmarks of a terrorist act' — Russian FM spox Zakharova on explosions at Russian Consulate General in Marseille, France pic.twitter.com/hXRPhskGiO — RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik has highlighted that the constant anti-Russia rhetoric coming out of European and French leadership helped set the stage for Monday's consulate bombing.

After repeating that it has "all the signs of a terrorist act" - Miroshnik leveled the charge: "It seems that the hostile rhetoric of the French leadership is not just hot air, but also contributes to terrorist acts on French territory," he wrote on Telegram.