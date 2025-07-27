Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks Set As Trump Threatens To Withhold Trade Deals

Thai and Cambodian officials are set to meet on Monday to discuss ending the multi-day border clash, which has triggered some of the worst fighting in two decades, leaving at least 34 dead and displacing more than 168,000 people. Upcoming talks were announced just hours after

President Donald Trump called both leaders on Saturday, warning that no trade agreements would be made with either country unless the fighting stops.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president said, "I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging."

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!" Trump continued, adding, "I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

On Sunday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country has adopted an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" along the heavily disputed 500-mile land border with Thailand.

He said Trump told him that Thailand had also agreed on the conflict following Trump's conversation with Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

#Thailand / #Cambodia 🇹🇭🇰🇭: "Royal Thai Army" carried out artillery attacks against Cambodian Army positions on the border.



Thai Forces seemingly used #Austria-made 🇦🇹 155mm Noricum GHN-45 howitzers with NR173 / NR256 Extended Range - Full Bore (ERFB) projectiles. pic.twitter.com/4mDoZqbhuw — War Noir (@war_noir) July 27, 2025

Here's a summary of the conflict that began on Thursday:

Context : Tensions flared last Thursday following landmine blasts that injured Thai soldiers. Thailand expelled Cambodia's ambassador. The conflict has involved F-16 fighter jets, rocket launchers, and naval skirmishes near the Gulf of Thailand.

Casualties and Displacement : Over 30 killed and more than 168,000 civilians displaced. Thai casualties include 21 dead (8 soldiers) and 36 wounded. Cambodia reports 13 dead (5 soldiers) and 70 injured.

Historic Tensions : The current conflict is rooted in long-standing disputes over colonial-era border lines and unresolved border demarcations, notably near the Preah Vihear temple ... a historic flashpoint in Thai-Cambodian relations.

Ceasefire Conditions : Cambodia has offered an unconditional ceasefire. Thailand insists on conditions, including bilateral resolution, troop withdrawal, and halting the use of lethal weapons.

U.S. Involvement : Trump claimed both leaders agreed to "quickly work out a ceasefire." Thai and Cambodian foreign ministers are also set to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump warned that 36% tariffs would take effect on August 1 if the conflict continues.

Peace Talks Scheduled: Thai Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian PM Hun Manet will meet tomorrow in Malaysia to discuss ending the conflict. Talks follow calls from Trump.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of border tensions, though relations have remained relatively stable since the deadly 2011 conflict that killed dozens.

Trump's use of trade leverage, threatening to block deals and impose reciprocal tariffs on both countries by the August 1 deadline unless they reach a ceasefire, reflects his signature "Art of the Deal" negotiating style.