These Are The 15 Longest Rivers In The World

From the heart of early civilization to modern hydroelectric power, the world’s great rivers have long shaped economies and cultures.

Today’s infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, sizes up the 15 longest rivers on Earth, showing how far—and through how many countries—each system flows.

The data for this visualization comes from Encyclopedia Britannica, which lists river lengths in both miles and kilometers.

The Nile vs. the Amazon: A Fluid Rivalry

For decades the Nile, stretching 4,132 miles (6,650 km) from the Ugandan highlands to Egypt’s Mediterranean delta, has worn the crown of “world’s longest river.”

Yet recent Brazilian and Peruvian surveys give the Amazon—as measured from its remote Apurímac headwaters—an even longer reach of up to 4,345 miles.

The discrepancy stems from dense rainforest terrain and seasonal channel changes that make precise mapping difficult.

Regardless of which river tops the list, both dwarf their peers in cultural significance, and ecological diversity.

One-Country Rivers

Five rivers in the top 15 run exclusively within one nation: China’s Yangtze and Huang He, the U.S.’ Mississippi, and Russia’s Lena and Volga.

Confined courses can simplify water-management policy, but they also concentrate environmental risk inside a single jurisdiction.

ℹ️ The Mississippi’s drainage basin includes two Canadian provinces, which means rainwater falling in some Canadian areas eventually makes its way into the Mississippi through tributaries.

Asia Has Half of the World’s Longest Rivers

Asia dominates the leaderboard with seven entries, underscoring the continent’s vast landmass and high mountain sources.

South America contributes two mega-rivers, the Amazon and the Paraná, both critical to regional trade corridors.

Africa’s Nile and Niger highlight the continent’s north-south hydrologic contrasts, while Europe’s sole representative, the Volga, plays an outsized role as Russia’s historic “national highway.”

Notably absent are Australia and Antarctica, whose shorter, intermittent waterways fall far below the 2,000-mile threshold.

