These Are The 40 Best Countries In The World, According To People

The best country in the world is the one you live in.

Or… not?

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, spotlights the 40 countries that the world perceives to be the “best.”

Like most efforts to quantify a qualitative measure, this ranking reflects public perceptions, not hard data. However, countries did have to meet certain GDP, tourism, and FDI thresholds to be included in the race.

Data for this infographic is sourced from U.S. News & World Report in partnership with Wharton and WPP. They asked more than 17,000 people to judge 87 nations across 73 attributes grouped in 10 subrankings.

ℹ️ Their survey was conducted between March 22nd–May 23rd, 2024.

Skip to the last section to read the full methodology breakdown, or visit the source’s explanation page here.

This Small European Country is the Best in the World

From its snow-capped peaks to its powerhouse financial sector, Switzerland has secured the public’s vote as the world’s best country in 2024.

Rank Country Region 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland Western Europe 2 🇯🇵 Japan Eastern Asia 3 🇺🇸 U.S. Northern America 4 🇨🇦 Canada Northern America 5 🇦🇺 Australia Oceania 6 🇸🇪 Sweden Northern Europe 7 🇩🇪 Germany Western Europe 8 🇬🇧 UK Northern Europe 9 🇳🇿 New Zealand Oceania 10 🇩🇰 Denmark Northern Europe 11 🇳🇴 Norway Northern Europe 12 🇫🇷 France Western Europe 13 🇳🇱 Netherlands Western Europe 14 🇸🇬 Singapore South-Eastern Asia 15 🇮🇹 Italy Southern Europe 16 🇨🇳 China Eastern Asia 17 🇦🇪 UAE Western Asia 18 🇰🇷 South Korea Eastern Asia 19 🇪🇸 Spain Southern Europe 20 🇫🇮 Finland Northern Europe 21 🇦🇹 Austria Western Europe 22 🇮🇸 Iceland Northern Europe 23 🇧🇪 Belgium Western Europe 24 🇮🇪 Ireland Northern Europe 25 🇶🇦 Qatar Western Asia 26 🇬🇷 Greece Southern Europe 27 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Western Europe 28 🇹🇭 Thailand South-Eastern Asia 29 🇵🇹 Portugal Southern Europe 30 🇧🇷 Brazil South America 31 🇹🇷 Turkey Western Asia 32 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Western Asia 33 🇮🇳 India Southern Asia 34 🇲🇽 Mexico Central America 35 🇪🇬 Egypt Northern Africa 36 🇷🇺 Russia Eastern Europe 37 🇵🇱 Poland Eastern Europe 38 🇲🇾 Malaysia South-Eastern Asia 39 🇲🇦 Morocco Northern Africa 40 🇿🇦 South Africa Southern Africa

Survey respondents ranked Switzerland highly for business (#2), quality of life (#3), social purpose (#7) and cultural influence (#8).

For the hard data enthusiasts, Switzerland ranks third by GDP per capita, ($105,000), boosted by its enormous banking sector known for its secrecy.

It’s fourth by GNI per capita ($95,070), which removes the effects of outside financial flows entering the country.

Economic Might Still Matters

However, Japan (#2) and the U.S. (#3) remain fixtures near the top thanks to their outsized GDPs, deep innovation pipelines and global brands.

Business friendliness weighed heavily: they’re top five for entrepreneurship, while the U.S. ranks #1 for agility and power.

Meanwhile, high investor confidence and strong currency reserves help each nation offset middling scores on cost of living and income equality.

Together they illustrate how sheer economic heft continues to sway public perception—even in an era generally more focused on sustainability and social values.

Middle East and Asia Make Inroads in Global Perceptions

The UAE (#17), Qatar (#25) and Saudi Arabia (#32) showcase the Middle East’s growing soft-power ambitions.

Targeted investment in tourism, green energy, and cultural projects burnishes their brand beyond the somewhat disparaging “petro-state” label.

Likewise, South Korea (#18), Singapore (#14) and China (#16) leverage advanced manufacturing and technological prowess to climb the ranking.

Their rise hints at a more multipolar world where Western dominance over “best country” narratives is steadily eroding.

Determining the “Best Countries” in the World

U.S. News designed its “Best Countries” ranking around 73 attributes grouped into 10 thematic subrankings, such as quality of life, power, and entrepreneurship.

To reiterate, these rankings reflect public perceptions, not hard data. To gather this, the survey is distributed globally to about 17,000 respondents, including business leaders, informed elites, and general citizens.

Each participant is shown a random subset of countries (that must meet GDP, tourism, and FDI thresholds) and asked to rate how strongly they associate those countries with each of the 73 attributes.

These individual attributes are pre-assigned to categories by researchers, and scores are normalized on a 0–100 scale. Category scores are then averaged for each country.

Finally, respondents also rank how important each category is to them. These rankings determine the weights assigned to each category.

A country’s final score is calculated by combining its weighted category scores, producing the overall rankings seen in this graphic.

