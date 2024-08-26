These Are The Countries Committing The Most Aid To Ukraine

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in this infographic, based on the Ukraine Support Tracker from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Ukraine currently receives the most aid from the U.S. and EU institutions (Commission and Council).

The amounts shown include financial support (loans, grants, etc.), humanitarian aid (food, medicine, etc.) and the value of weapons and equipment supplied, including donations in kind for the Ukrainian army and financial aid linked to military purposes.

Ukraine receives the greatest support for weapons and equipment from the United States.

In the period from 24 January 2022 to 30 June 2024, weapons and funds for military purposes amounting to around €52 billion euros flowed from the country.

The source systematically records the value of support that the governments of 31 Western countries have pledged to Ukraine since around the time of the Russian invasion. It includes military, financial and humanitarian aid that is publicly known.