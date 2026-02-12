These Are The Countries That Earn The Most From Tourism

Each year, the global tourism economy generates trillions in revenue as travelers explore new destinations and revisit old favorites.

According to UN Tourism data, international tourist receipts reached a total of $1.74 trillion in 2024, which is up 14% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Visual Capitalist creator Iswardi Ishak mapped the countries that benefit most from this spending, revealing which economies gain the most from foreign visitors.

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. leads by a wide margin, earning $215 billion from international visitors.

Europe dominates the top ranks, with Spain ($106.5 billion), the UK ($82.5 billion), France ($77 billion), and Italy ($58.7 billion) all drawing in major tourism income.

Japan ($54.7 billion), China ($39.7 billion), and Thailand ($42.7 billion) round out Asia’s biggest earners.

United Arab Emirates stands out, generating $45.5B, a number that rivals Europe’s tourism powerhouses.

Here’s a closer look at the data:

Country/Territory International Tourist Receipts (2024, USD Billions) United States of America 215.0 Spain 106.5 United Kingdom 82.5 France 77.0 Italy 58.7 United Arab Emirates 57.0 Türkiye 56.3 Japan 54.7 Australia 52.0 Canada 49.9 Thailand 42.7 Saudi Arabia 41.0 Germany 40.1 China 39.7 India 35.0 Mexico 33.0 Macau 31.7 Portugal 30.0 Austria 26.3 Singapore 23.8 Greece 23.4 Netherlands 22.6 Hong Kong 22.5 Switzerland 22.3 Malaysia 20.8 Indonesia 16.7 South Korea 16.7 Croatia 16.2 Egypt 15.3 Poland 15.0 Vietnam 12.2 Denmark 11.3 Morocco 11.3 Dominican Republic 11.0 Sweden 10.7 New Zealand 9.8 Belgium 9.4 Philippines 9.3 Czech Republic 9.1 Colombia 8.7 Qatar 8.4 Hungary 8.1 Ireland 7.9 Norway 7.8 Russia 7.6 Luxembourg 7.5 Iraq 7.4 Brazil 7.3 Jordan 7.2 South Africa 6.4 Panama 6.0 Puerto Rico 6.0 Romania 5.7 Costa Rica 5.5 Albania 5.4 Argentina 5.0 Maldives 4.8 Lebanon 4.7 Georgia 4.4 Bulgaria 4.3 Jamaica 4.3 Finland 4.2 Cyprus 4.0 Tanzania 3.9 Peru 3.7 Bahrain 3.7 Cambodia 3.6 Slovenia 3.6 El Salvador 3.5 Iceland 3.2 Uzbekistan 3.2 Chile 3.2 Sri Lanka 3.2 Serbia 3.1 Aruba 3.0 Andorra 2.9 Tunisia 2.9 Malta 2.8 Kazakhstan 2.6 Oman 2.6 Armenia 2.5 Israel 2.3 Kuwait 2.3 Uruguay 2.2 Azerbaijan 2.0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.0 Lithuania 2.0 Mauritius 2.0 Ecuador 1.8 Slovakia 1.7 Guatemala 1.7 Estonia 1.6 Montenegro 1.6 Uganda 1.5 Latvia 1.4 Barbados 1.4 Laos 1.3 Cuba 1.3 Saint Lucia 1.3 Ethiopia 1.2 Ghana 1.2 Fiji 1.1 Ukraine 1.0 Kyrgyzstan 0.96 Seychelles 0.93 Zambia 0.90 Antigua and Barbuda 0.88 Moldova 0.82 Belize 0.81 Honduras 0.79 Paraguay 0.77 Pakistan 0.75 Bolivia 0.74 Mongolia 0.64 Nepal 0.63 Republic of Macedonia 0.62 Botswana 0.59 Rwanda 0.58 Nicaragua 0.51 Bermuda 0.51 Bangladesh 0.44 The Gambia 0.44 Namibia 0.43 Grenada 0.36 Nigeria 0.30 Samoa 0.23 Mozambique 0.21 Bhutan 0.20 Zimbabwe 0.20 Anguilla 0.19 Brunei 0.13 Algeria 0.13 Palestine 0.13 Dominica 0.09 São Tomé and Príncipe 0.07 East Timor 0.06 Malawi 0.06 Djibouti 0.05 Haiti 0.04 Suriname 0.04 Solomon Islands 0.03 Tajikistan 0.02 Angola 0.02 Eswatini 0.02 Montserrat 0.01 Lesotho 0.01

Why Some Countries Earn More Than Others

Tourism receipts depend on several factors: not just the number of visitors, but how much each tourist spends. The U.S., for example, combines high visitor volumes with high average spending. Meanwhile, countries like Maldives or Jamaica may have smaller absolute totals but are far more dependent on tourism as a share of GDP.

In Europe, cultural heritage, high-speed transportation, and proximity to major markets help countries rack up significant tourist spending. Spain, which now outpaces even France, offers an unusually wide range of tourism experiences, from world‑class beaches and island archipelagos to historic cities, gastronomy, and cultural heritage. This diversity helps attract visitors year‑round and from multiple source markets. As a result, the country became the most-visited nation in the EU in 2024.

Tourism in Conflict Zones: The Ukraine Example

One of the more surprising figures in the dataset is Ukraine’s $1B in international tourism receipts. Despite the ongoing war, some regions of the country, particularly in the west, have remained relatively stable and open to humanitarian, business, and diaspora-related travel. Ukrainians returning to visit family and international volunteers have contributed to tourism-like spending, even under extraordinary conditions.