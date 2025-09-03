These Are The Countries With The Largest Muslim Populations

Islam is the world’s second-largest relgion and 1.8 billion Muslims are spread across every continent.

The visualization below, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks each country by the number of adherents, along with their share in the population revealing where Muslim communities are largest.

The data for this visualization comes from two complementary sources: Pew Research, which tracks global religious affiliation, and the CIA World Factbook, which publishes the latest national demographic splits.

Due to data restrains, the most recent figures between 2020–2023 have been used, depending on availability per country.

Ranked: Countries With the Most Muslims

Indonesia (242 million), Pakistan (235 million), India (213 million), and Bangladesh (150 million) alone account for nearly 40% of the world’s Muslims.

Each of these densely populated nations has seen steady population growth over the past two decades, and fertility rates in Pakistan and Bangladesh remain above the global average.

Together, they underscore the demographic weight of South and Southeast Asia, regions sometimes overlooked when the focus is on the Middle East.

Rank Country # of Muslims Share of Population 1 🇮🇩 Indonesia 242M 87.0% 2 🇵🇰 Pakistan 235M 96.3% 3 🇮🇳 India 213M 15.3% 4 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 150M 91.0% 5 🇳🇬 Nigeria 124M 53.5% 6 🇪🇬 Egypt 104M 95.0% 7 🇮🇷 Iran 88M 99.8% 8 🇹🇷 Turkey 84M 97.0% 9 🇸🇩 Sudan 46M 99.0% 10 🇩🇿 Algeria 43M 98.0% 11 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 37M 31.3% 12 🇮🇶 Iraq 40M 98.0% 13 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 39M 99.7% 14 🇲🇦 Morocco 37M 99.0% 15 🇾🇪 Yemen 31M 99.1% 16 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 28M 88.0% 17 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 29M 92.7% 18 🇨🇳 China 25M 1.4% 19 🇳🇪 Niger 25M 99.3% 20 🇲🇾 Malaysia 21M 63.5% 21 🇲🇱 Mali 20M 93.9% 22 🇸🇾 Syria 20M 87.0% 23 🇹🇿 Tanzania 22M 34.1% 24 🇸🇴 Somalia 13M 99.8%

The presence of Malaysia and Uzbekistan in the top 20 further highlights Asia’s central role in shaping global Muslim demographics.

Muslim-Majority and Muslim-Plurality States in Africa

Meanwhile, Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing Muslim populations.

Nigeria, already the continent’s most populous country, now counts more than 124 million Muslims, over half its citizens.

In North Africa, Egypt and Algeria each report that roughly 95-98% of their inhabitants identify as Muslim, reflecting centuries-old cultural and religious continuity.

Across the Sahel, countries like Niger and Mali post near-complete Muslim majorities, even as they grapple with rapid urbanization and climate pressures that influence migration patterns.

Minorities in Demographic Giants: India and China

While India’s 213 million Muslims comprise only 15% of its population, that minority is larger than the total populations of most countries.

China’s Muslim share is just 1.4%, yet the absolute number—25 million—is comparable to the entire population of Australia.

These examples illustrate how sheer population size can translate even small percentages into tens of millions of adherents.

Demographers expect India’s Muslim community to surpass Indonesia’s by mid-century if current fertility differentials persist, potentially redrawing the global ranking.

