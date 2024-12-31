These Are The Countries With The Most 'Stateless' People

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) officially recognizes over 4.4 million people worldwide as stateless or of undetermined nationality. However, the actual number is likely much higher due to data collection challenges.

Stateless persons - those not recognized as citizens of any country - are deprived of fundamental rights such as education, healthcare, and employment, leaving them highly vulnerable to exploitation and discrimination. But which countries have the most?

This map, via Visual Capitalist, created by Arciom Antanovič, uses data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to show the countries with the most stateless persons in 2023.

Bangladesh Tops the List

Certain countries are home to a disproportionate share of the world’s stateless people, often due to historical, social, and legal complexities.

Bangladesh comes in first with 971,898, followed by Côte d’Ivoire with 930,978, while Myanmar comes in third with 632,789.

Country of Asylum Stateless Persons 🇦🇱 Albania 2,018 🇦🇷 Argentina 22 🇦🇲 Armenia 520 🇦🇺 Australia 8,073 🇦🇹 Austria 3,194 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 513 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 971,898 🇧🇾 Belarus 5,567 🇧🇪 Belgium 936 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 21 🇧🇷 Brazil 5 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 20,863 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 817 🇧🇮 Burundi 791 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 115 🇰🇭 Cambodia 75,000 🇨🇦 Canada 5,222 🇨🇱 Chile 1,708 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 327 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 930,978 🇭🇷 Croatia 742 🇨🇾 Cyprus 86 🇨🇿 Czechia 1,611 🇩🇰 Denmark 8,657 🇪🇬 Egypt 10 🇪🇪 Estonia 65,944 🇫🇮 Finland 2,974 🇫🇷 France 4,174 🇬🇪 Georgia 530 🇩🇪 Germany 28,964 🇬🇷 Greece 3,743 🇭🇺 Hungary 137 🇮🇸 Iceland 31 🇮🇳 India 22,646 🇮🇩 Indonesia 2,093 🇮🇶 Iraq 233 🇮🇪 Ireland 53 🇮🇱 Israel 35 🇮🇹 Italy 3,000 🇯🇵 Japan 503 🇯🇴 Jordan 68 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 7,892 🇰🇪 Kenya 9,800 🇰🇼 Kuwait 92,000 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 20 🇱🇻 Latvia 180,614 🇱🇹 Lithuania 2,331 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 201 🇲🇾 Malaysia 117,070 🇲🇽 Mexico 13 🇲🇳 Mongolia 17 🇲🇪 Montenegro 416 🇲🇲 Myanmar 632,789 🇳🇵 Nepal 489 🇳🇱 Netherlands 4,816 🇳🇿 New Zealand 29 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 275 🇳🇴 Norway 2,046 🇵🇰 Pakistan 59 🇵🇾 Paraguay 5 🇵🇪 Peru 32 🇵🇭 Philippines 28 🇵🇱 Poland 1,533 🇵🇹 Portugal 31 🇶🇦 Qatar 1,200 🇰🇷 South Korea 246 🇲🇩 Moldova 3,267 🇷🇴 Romania 287 🇷🇺 Russia 92,209 🇷🇼 Rwanda 9,500 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 70,000 🇷🇸 Serbia and Kosovo 2,329 🇸🇬 Singapore 1,109 🇸🇰 Slovakia 49 🇸🇮 Slovenia 10 🇸🇸 South Sudan 10,500 🇪🇸 Spain 8,579 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 111 🇸🇪 Sweden 18,698 🇨🇭 Switzerland 1,185 🇸🇾 Syria 160,000 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 3,827 🇹🇭 Thailand 587,132 🇹🇷 Türkiye 415 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 3,583 🇺🇬 Uganda 67,000 🇺🇦 Ukraine 35,765 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 4,547 🇺🇾 Uruguay 5 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 22,496 🇻🇳 Viet Nam 26,811

The raw number drops significantly after the fourth-placed Thailand with 587,132, as the fifth-placed Latvia only has 180,614.

The Causes of Statelessness

One of the primary drivers of statelessness is that in some countries, nationality can only be inherited through the father. When fathers are absent, the children may be left without a recognized nationality. This issue is particularly harmful for single mothers and families separated by conflict or migration.

Another significant cause of statelessness is racial and ethnic discrimination. Some governments use citizenship laws to exclude specific minority groups. In Myanmar, the Rohingya are a well-known example of such discrimination.

Geopolitical changes, such as shifting borders and citizenship revocation, also contribute to the issue. Governments sometimes strip individuals of their nationality as a punitive measure.

Which countries in the United States are not recognized by all members? See this unique visual from Julie Peasley on Voronoi.