These Are The Countries Trusting The Government Most (And Least)

A new report sheds light on the level of trust - or in many cases distrust - in governments around the world.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer, Saudi Arabia came first for government credibility among the public in 2023.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The United Kingdom is at the opposite end of the scale, with its government trusted by a mere 30 percent of the populace.

This is a drop of 7 percentage points since the same time one year prior.

Of the selected countries in this chart, Malaysia saw the greatest improvements in trust for its government since 2022, rising 13 percentage points to 67 percent.