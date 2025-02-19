print-icon
How Much Does Each US State Import From The EU

As a bloc, the European Union is the largest source of American imports, valued at more than $600 billion in 2024.

However, not all of that trade is spread evenly between America’s 50 states.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the share of U.S. imports from the EU by each state.

Figures are sourced from USA Trade, a database provided by the Census Bureau.

Who Imports the Most from the EU?

Nearly one-fifth of all U.S. imports were sourced from the EU in 2024. But that share varies widely by state (or territory).

StateCodeShare of Imports from EUImports from EU
Puerto RicoPR47.45%$14,827,939,382
IndianaIN46.21%$58,696,886,377
North CarolinaNC45.19%$43,190,299,106
Rhode IslandRI38.76%$4,811,129,055
New HampshireNH34.34%$4,210,174,126
MarylandMD33.38%$16,922,259,371
South CarolinaSC32.49%$22,516,150,106
KentuckyKY31.45%$34,508,188,293
PennsylvaniaPA29.92%$48,948,155,420
ArkansasAR29.26%$2,347,996,891
New JerseyNJ26.71%$60,043,736,742
WisconsinWI26.33%$11,291,219,102
ConnecticutCT25.08%$7,733,489,979
MassachusettsMA24.53%$14,854,690,324
VirginiaVA23.00%$12,617,378,403
KansasKS22.73%$3,815,663,236
FloridaFL22.65%$33,055,394,955
GeorgiaGA21.87%$38,709,201,060
AlabamaAL21.84%$9,572,045,837
IowaIA21.63%$3,234,515,753
OhioOH20.46%$20,713,680,097
DelawareDE19.46%$2,823,169,754
New YorkNY19.38%$56,253,075,401
TennesseeTN19.37%$29,680,640,856
West VirginiaWV18.69%$1,044,513,660
MississippiMS18.68%$5,063,183,179
NebraskaNE17.23%$1,797,362,857
MissouriMO16.81%$5,553,291,392
ColoradoCO15.50%$3,780,588,821
IllinoisIL14.73%$38,673,531,824
MinnesotaMN13.95%$6,657,656,253
South DakotaSD13.29%$263,551,579
ArizonaAZ12.90%$6,510,499,935
OregonOR12.39%$4,077,324,213
Dist of ColumbiaDC12.35%$311,130,823
MaineME10.85%$905,295,913
New MexicoNM10.62%$1,088,307,866
LouisianaLA10.25%$5,397,517,736
HawaiiHI10.24%$308,842,118
North DakotaND10.23%$465,275,359
NevadaNV9.97%$2,363,994,855
OklahomaOK9.75%$2,446,788,138
WyomingWY9.58%$202,765,852
TexasTX9.52%$48,350,514,495
MichiganMI8.02%$15,589,543,085
CaliforniaCA7.62%$46,827,583,908
UtahUT7.46%$1,994,437,354
VermontVT7.20%$436,562,742
WashingtonWA6.65%$5,317,907,948
AlaskaAK6.63%$281,189,813
IdahoID4.99%$525,479,461
MontanaMT2.80%$273,250,489

For example, Indiana, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico all sourced more than 40% of their 2024 imports from the EU.

This is an impact of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry which has a foothold in all three U.S. locations and Ireland.

In fact, Ireland is Indiana and North Carolina’s top import partner, bucking the Canada–Mexico dichotomy.

Reciprocal Tariffs and What They Mean for U.S.–EU Trade

President Trump recently announced reciprocal tariffs, intending to match American duties with what trade partners have for American products.

One of his biggest complaints has been the levies on American cars sold in the EU, which are more than what the U.S. charges on European cars in America.

Motor vehicles are a top three EU export to America, following pharmaceuticals, and crude oil. Once these tariffs go into effect, duties will increase on European cars sold in the U.S., thereby increasing prices.

However, the pharmaceutical sector could be hit the hardest. As CNBC reports, the U.S. imports necessities including: surgical and medical instruments, medical devices (like CRT machines), vaccines, hearing aids, and artificial joints.

Aside from reciprocal tariffs, President Trump has also announced blanket tariffs on foreign steel coming into the country. Check out creator Statista’s Countries Most Affected by Steel Tariffs for a breakdown.

