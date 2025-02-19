How Much Does Each US State Import From The EU
As a bloc, the European Union is the largest source of American imports, valued at more than $600 billion in 2024.
However, not all of that trade is spread evenly between America’s 50 states.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the share of U.S. imports from the EU by each state.
Figures are sourced from USA Trade, a database provided by the Census Bureau.
Who Imports the Most from the EU?
Nearly one-fifth of all U.S. imports were sourced from the EU in 2024. But that share varies widely by state (or territory).
|State
|Code
|Share of Imports from EU
|Imports from EU
|Puerto Rico
|PR
|47.45%
|$14,827,939,382
|Indiana
|IN
|46.21%
|$58,696,886,377
|North Carolina
|NC
|45.19%
|$43,190,299,106
|Rhode Island
|RI
|38.76%
|$4,811,129,055
|New Hampshire
|NH
|34.34%
|$4,210,174,126
|Maryland
|MD
|33.38%
|$16,922,259,371
|South Carolina
|SC
|32.49%
|$22,516,150,106
|Kentucky
|KY
|31.45%
|$34,508,188,293
|Pennsylvania
|PA
|29.92%
|$48,948,155,420
|Arkansas
|AR
|29.26%
|$2,347,996,891
|New Jersey
|NJ
|26.71%
|$60,043,736,742
|Wisconsin
|WI
|26.33%
|$11,291,219,102
|Connecticut
|CT
|25.08%
|$7,733,489,979
|Massachusetts
|MA
|24.53%
|$14,854,690,324
|Virginia
|VA
|23.00%
|$12,617,378,403
|Kansas
|KS
|22.73%
|$3,815,663,236
|Florida
|FL
|22.65%
|$33,055,394,955
|Georgia
|GA
|21.87%
|$38,709,201,060
|Alabama
|AL
|21.84%
|$9,572,045,837
|Iowa
|IA
|21.63%
|$3,234,515,753
|Ohio
|OH
|20.46%
|$20,713,680,097
|Delaware
|DE
|19.46%
|$2,823,169,754
|New York
|NY
|19.38%
|$56,253,075,401
|Tennessee
|TN
|19.37%
|$29,680,640,856
|West Virginia
|WV
|18.69%
|$1,044,513,660
|Mississippi
|MS
|18.68%
|$5,063,183,179
|Nebraska
|NE
|17.23%
|$1,797,362,857
|Missouri
|MO
|16.81%
|$5,553,291,392
|Colorado
|CO
|15.50%
|$3,780,588,821
|Illinois
|IL
|14.73%
|$38,673,531,824
|Minnesota
|MN
|13.95%
|$6,657,656,253
|South Dakota
|SD
|13.29%
|$263,551,579
|Arizona
|AZ
|12.90%
|$6,510,499,935
|Oregon
|OR
|12.39%
|$4,077,324,213
|Dist of Columbia
|DC
|12.35%
|$311,130,823
|Maine
|ME
|10.85%
|$905,295,913
|New Mexico
|NM
|10.62%
|$1,088,307,866
|Louisiana
|LA
|10.25%
|$5,397,517,736
|Hawaii
|HI
|10.24%
|$308,842,118
|North Dakota
|ND
|10.23%
|$465,275,359
|Nevada
|NV
|9.97%
|$2,363,994,855
|Oklahoma
|OK
|9.75%
|$2,446,788,138
|Wyoming
|WY
|9.58%
|$202,765,852
|Texas
|TX
|9.52%
|$48,350,514,495
|Michigan
|MI
|8.02%
|$15,589,543,085
|California
|CA
|7.62%
|$46,827,583,908
|Utah
|UT
|7.46%
|$1,994,437,354
|Vermont
|VT
|7.20%
|$436,562,742
|Washington
|WA
|6.65%
|$5,317,907,948
|Alaska
|AK
|6.63%
|$281,189,813
|Idaho
|ID
|4.99%
|$525,479,461
|Montana
|MT
|2.80%
|$273,250,489
For example, Indiana, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico all sourced more than 40% of their 2024 imports from the EU.
This is an impact of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry which has a foothold in all three U.S. locations and Ireland.
In fact, Ireland is Indiana and North Carolina’s top import partner, bucking the Canada–Mexico dichotomy.
Reciprocal Tariffs and What They Mean for U.S.–EU Trade
President Trump recently announced reciprocal tariffs, intending to match American duties with what trade partners have for American products.
One of his biggest complaints has been the levies on American cars sold in the EU, which are more than what the U.S. charges on European cars in America.
Motor vehicles are a top three EU export to America, following pharmaceuticals, and crude oil. Once these tariffs go into effect, duties will increase on European cars sold in the U.S., thereby increasing prices.
However, the pharmaceutical sector could be hit the hardest. As CNBC reports, the U.S. imports necessities including: surgical and medical instruments, medical devices (like CRT machines), vaccines, hearing aids, and artificial joints.
Aside from reciprocal tariffs, President Trump has also announced blanket tariffs on foreign steel coming into the country. Check out creator Statista’s Countries Most Affected by Steel Tariffs for a breakdown.