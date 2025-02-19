How Much Does Each US State Import From The EU

As a bloc, the European Union is the largest source of American imports, valued at more than $600 billion in 2024.

However, not all of that trade is spread evenly between America’s 50 states.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the share of U.S. imports from the EU by each state.

Figures are sourced from USA Trade, a database provided by the Census Bureau.

Who Imports the Most from the EU?

Nearly one-fifth of all U.S. imports were sourced from the EU in 2024. But that share varies widely by state (or territory).

State Code Share of Imports from EU Imports from EU Puerto Rico PR 47.45% $14,827,939,382 Indiana IN 46.21% $58,696,886,377 North Carolina NC 45.19% $43,190,299,106 Rhode Island RI 38.76% $4,811,129,055 New Hampshire NH 34.34% $4,210,174,126 Maryland MD 33.38% $16,922,259,371 South Carolina SC 32.49% $22,516,150,106 Kentucky KY 31.45% $34,508,188,293 Pennsylvania PA 29.92% $48,948,155,420 Arkansas AR 29.26% $2,347,996,891 New Jersey NJ 26.71% $60,043,736,742 Wisconsin WI 26.33% $11,291,219,102 Connecticut CT 25.08% $7,733,489,979 Massachusetts MA 24.53% $14,854,690,324 Virginia VA 23.00% $12,617,378,403 Kansas KS 22.73% $3,815,663,236 Florida FL 22.65% $33,055,394,955 Georgia GA 21.87% $38,709,201,060 Alabama AL 21.84% $9,572,045,837 Iowa IA 21.63% $3,234,515,753 Ohio OH 20.46% $20,713,680,097 Delaware DE 19.46% $2,823,169,754 New York NY 19.38% $56,253,075,401 Tennessee TN 19.37% $29,680,640,856 West Virginia WV 18.69% $1,044,513,660 Mississippi MS 18.68% $5,063,183,179 Nebraska NE 17.23% $1,797,362,857 Missouri MO 16.81% $5,553,291,392 Colorado CO 15.50% $3,780,588,821 Illinois IL 14.73% $38,673,531,824 Minnesota MN 13.95% $6,657,656,253 South Dakota SD 13.29% $263,551,579 Arizona AZ 12.90% $6,510,499,935 Oregon OR 12.39% $4,077,324,213 Dist of Columbia DC 12.35% $311,130,823 Maine ME 10.85% $905,295,913 New Mexico NM 10.62% $1,088,307,866 Louisiana LA 10.25% $5,397,517,736 Hawaii HI 10.24% $308,842,118 North Dakota ND 10.23% $465,275,359 Nevada NV 9.97% $2,363,994,855 Oklahoma OK 9.75% $2,446,788,138 Wyoming WY 9.58% $202,765,852 Texas TX 9.52% $48,350,514,495 Michigan MI 8.02% $15,589,543,085 California CA 7.62% $46,827,583,908 Utah UT 7.46% $1,994,437,354 Vermont VT 7.20% $436,562,742 Washington WA 6.65% $5,317,907,948 Alaska AK 6.63% $281,189,813 Idaho ID 4.99% $525,479,461 Montana MT 2.80% $273,250,489

For example, Indiana, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico all sourced more than 40% of their 2024 imports from the EU.

This is an impact of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry which has a foothold in all three U.S. locations and Ireland.

In fact, Ireland is Indiana and North Carolina’s top import partner, bucking the Canada–Mexico dichotomy.

Reciprocal Tariffs and What They Mean for U.S.–EU Trade

President Trump recently announced reciprocal tariffs, intending to match American duties with what trade partners have for American products.

One of his biggest complaints has been the levies on American cars sold in the EU, which are more than what the U.S. charges on European cars in America.

Motor vehicles are a top three EU export to America, following pharmaceuticals, and crude oil. Once these tariffs go into effect, duties will increase on European cars sold in the U.S., thereby increasing prices.

However, the pharmaceutical sector could be hit the hardest. As CNBC reports, the U.S. imports necessities including: surgical and medical instruments, medical devices (like CRT machines), vaccines, hearing aids, and artificial joints.

Aside from reciprocal tariffs, President Trump has also announced blanket tariffs on foreign steel coming into the country. Check out creator Statista’s Countries Most Affected by Steel Tariffs for a breakdown.