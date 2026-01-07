print-icon
These Are The Middle East's Most-Populated Cities

The Middle East is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing and most densely populated cities. Rapid population growth, rural-to-urban migration, and economic concentration have driven major cities to expand well beyond their historic cores.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the most populated cities in the region in 2025.

The data for this visualization comes from the United Nations.

Cairo Stands Alone at the Top

Cairo ranks as the Middle East’s most populated city, with more than 25.5 million residents in 2025. The Egyptian capital has expanded steadily for decades, driven by high birth rates and sustained migration from rural areas. Alexandria and several other Egyptian cities also rank highly.

RankLocationCity2025 population
1🇪🇬 EgyptAl-Qahirah (Cairo)25,566,000
2🇹🇷 TürkiyeIstanbul15,015,000
3🇮🇷 IranTehrān (Tehran)9,175,000
4🇪🇬 EgyptAlexandria7,267,000
5🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaAr-Riyāḑ (Riyadh)6,916,000
6🇯🇴 JordanAmmān (Amman)6,404,000
7🇮🇶 IraqBaghdād (Baghdad)6,391,000
8🇮🇷 IranMashhad5,398,000
9🇦🇪 United Arab EmiratesDubai5,284,000
10🇸🇾 SyriaDimashq (Damascus)4,288,000
11🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaJeddah4,284,000
12🇰🇼 KuwaitAl Kuwayt (Kuwait City)4,265,000
13🇪🇬 EgyptLuxor4,188,000
14🇾🇪 YemenŞan'ā' (Sana'a)4,019,000
15🇹🇷 TürkiyeAnkara3,612,000
16🇮🇷 IranKaraj3,599,000
17🇸🇾 SyriaAleppo2,922,000
18🇹🇷 TürkiyeIzmir2,650,000
19🇮🇱 IsraelTel Aviv2,643,000
20🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaDammam2,336,000
21🇹🇷 TürkiyeBursa2,282,000
22🇶🇦 QatarAd-Dawhah (Doha)2,194,000
23🇪🇬 EgyptBanha2,089,000
24🇮🇶 IraqBasra2,034,000
25🇮🇷 IranIsfahan1,844,000
26🇱🇧 LebanonBayrūt (Beirut)1,794,000
27🇪🇬 EgyptEl Mansura1,713,000
28🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaMecca1,692,000
29🇮🇶 IraqMosul1,665,000
30🇮🇷 IranAhwaz1,639,000

Türkiye and Iran Anchor Urban Growth

Türkiye places multiple cities in the top 20, led by Istanbul with over 15 million people, followed by Ankara and Izmir.

Iran also features prominently, with Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and several secondary cities reflecting the country’s large population and relatively balanced urban network.

Gulf Cities Punch Above Their Weight

Several Gulf cities appear high on the list despite much smaller national populations. Riyadh, Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, and Kuwait City have grown rapidly over the past two decades, fueled by economic diversification, infrastructure investment, and foreign labor inflows.

While smaller than Cairo or Istanbul, their growth rates remain among the fastest in the region.

